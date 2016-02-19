Advances in Geophysics, Volume 14
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Helmut Landsberg J. Van Mieghem
eBook ISBN: 9780080568423
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st January 1970
Page Count: 414
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 31st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568423
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Helmut Landsberg Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.
J. Van Mieghem Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Belgian Meteorological Institute, Uccle, Belgium
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.