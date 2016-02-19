Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120188116, 9780080568393

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 11

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Helmut Landsberg J. Van Mieghem
eBook ISBN: 9780080568393
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 348
No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080568393

About the Serial Editors

Helmut Landsberg Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.

J. Van Mieghem Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Belgian Meteorological Institute, Uccle, Belgium

