Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120188024, 9780080568294

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Series Editors: H. E. Landsberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080568294
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1955
Page Count: 285
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
209.00
177.65
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
285
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1955
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080568294

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

H. E. Landsberg Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Geophysics Research Directorate, Air Force Cambridge Research Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.