Advances in Geophysics, Volume 18A
1st Edition
Series Editors: F.N. Frenkiel R. E. Munn
eBook ISBN: 9780080568461
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1974
Page Count: 461
Details
- No. of pages:
- 461
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th December 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568461
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
F.N. Frenkiel Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Naval Ship Research and Development Center, Bethesda, Maryland
R. E. Munn Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Atmospheric Environment Service, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.