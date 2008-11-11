Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745095, 9780080880334

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 50

1st Edition

Earth Heterogeneity and Scattering Effects on Seismic Waves

Series Editors: Renata Dmowska
Editors: Haruo Sato Michael Fehler
eBook ISBN: 9780080880334
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123745095
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th November 2008
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

1.Geometrical optics of acoustic media with anisometric random heterogeneities: Travel time statistics of reflected and refracted waves
2. Monitoring temporal variations of physical properties inside the lithosphere by cross-correlating P and S arrivals and the coda of doublets
3. Source Effects from Broad Area Network Calibration of Regional Distance Coda Waves
4. A scattering wave-guide of heterogeneous subducting plate
5. Coherent Back-scattering and weak Localization of Seismic Waves
6. Observing and modeling elastic scattering in the deep Earth
7. Coda Q and coda energy distribution
8. Synthesis of vector-wave envelopes in random elastic media on the basis of the Markov approximation
9. Seismic wave scattering in volcanoes

Description

Seismic waves generated by earthquakes have been interpreted to provide us information about the Earth’s structure across a variety of scales. For short periods of less than 1 second, the envelope of seismograms changes significantly with increased travel distance and coda waves are excited by scattering due to randomly distributed heterogeneities in the Earth. Deterministic structures such as horizontally uniform velocity layer models in traditional seismology cannot explain these phenomena. This book focuses on the Earth heterogeneity and scattering effects on seismic waves. Topics covered are recent developments in wave theory and observation including: coda wave analysis for mapping medium heterogeneity and monitoring temporal variation of physical properties, radiation of short-period seismic waves from an earthquake fault, weak localization of seismic waves, attenuation of seismic waves in randomly porous media, synthesis of seismic wave envelopes in short periods, and laboratory investigations of ultrasonic wave propagation in rock samples.

Key Features

  • Understanding new methods for the analysis of short-period seismic waves to characterize the random heterogeneity of the Earth on many scales
  • Observations of seismic wave scattering
  • Discussion of techniques for mapping medium heterogeneity and for monitoring temporal change in medium characteristics
  • Up-to-date techniques for the synthesis of wave envelopes in random media

Readership

Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080880334
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123745095

About the Series Editors

Renata Dmowska Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

About the Editors

Haruo Sato Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tohoku University, Sendai-shi, Japan

Michael Fehler Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA

