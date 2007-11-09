Advances in Geophysics, Volume 49
1st Edition
- The generation T waves by earthquakes (E.A.Okal). 2. The stress accumulation model: Acceleration moment release and seismic hazard (A. Mignan). 3. Seismic ray tracing and wavefront tracking in laterally heterogeneous media (N. Rawlinson).
The critically acclaimed serialized review journal for nearly fifty years, Advances in Geophysics is a highly respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now in its 49th volumes, the Serial contains much material still relevant today-truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.
Libraries as well as academics and professionals in all areas of geosciences, including geophysics, geologists, hydrologists, climate modelers, oceanographers, and petroleum explorationists.
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 9th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554457
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742315
Praise for Advances in Geophysics: "Should be on the bookshelf of every geophysicist." —PHYSICS TODAY "This series has provided workers in many fields with invaluable reference material and criticism." —SCIENCE PROGRESS "The entire series should be in the library of every group working in geophysics." —AMERICAN SCIENTIST
Renata Dmowska Series Editor
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA