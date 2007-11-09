Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123742315, 9780080554457

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 49

1st Edition

Series Editors: Renata Dmowska
eBook ISBN: 9780080554457
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123742315
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th November 2007
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
199.75
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
209.00
177.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. The generation T waves by earthquakes (E.A.Okal). 2. The stress accumulation model: Acceleration moment release and seismic hazard (A. Mignan). 3. Seismic ray tracing and wavefront tracking in laterally heterogeneous media (N. Rawlinson).

Description

The critically acclaimed serialized review journal for nearly fifty years, Advances in Geophysics is a highly respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now in its 49th volumes, the Serial contains much material still relevant today-truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.

Readership

Libraries as well as academics and professionals in all areas of geosciences, including geophysics, geologists, hydrologists, climate modelers, oceanographers, and petroleum explorationists.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080554457
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123742315

Reviews

Praise for Advances in Geophysics: "Should be on the bookshelf of every geophysicist." —PHYSICS TODAY "This series has provided workers in many fields with invaluable reference material and criticism." —SCIENCE PROGRESS "The entire series should be in the library of every group working in geophysics." —AMERICAN SCIENTIST

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Renata Dmowska Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.