Advances in Geophysics, Volume 46
1st Edition
Mountain Building, Erosion and Seismic Cycle in the Nepal Himalaya. Jean-Phillipe Avouac, Geological and Planetary Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California, USA
Seismic Traveltime Tomography of the Crust and Lithosphere. N. Rawlinson and M.S. Sambridge, Research School of Earth Sciences, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia
Assembly of Pangea: Combined Paleomagnetic and Paleoclimatic Approach. Marek Lewandowski, Institute of Geophysics, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland
Characteristics of Dense Nests of Deep and Intermediate-Depth Seismicity. Zoya Zarifi and Jens Havskov, Department of Earth Sciences, Bergen University, Bergen, Norway
The critically acclaimed serialized review journal for nearly fifty years, Advances in Geophysics is a highly respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with over 45 volumes, the Serial contains much material still relevant today—truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.
Libraries as well as academics and professionals in all areas of geosciences, including geophysics, geologists, hydrologists, climate modelers, oceanographers, and petroleum explorationists.
"This book...should be present in the library of every University Department of Earth Sciences." -Frederik Tillmann, University of Cambridge in SURV GEOPHYS, 2006
Renata Dmowska Series Editor
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA