Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120188468, 9780080522357

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 46

1st Edition

Series Editors: Renata Dmowska
eBook ISBN: 9780080522357
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 2003
Page Count: 292
Table of Contents

  1. Mountain Building, Erosion and Seismic Cycle in the Nepal Himalaya. Jean-Phillipe Avouac, Geological and Planetary Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California, USA

  2. Seismic Traveltime Tomography of the Crust and Lithosphere. N. Rawlinson and M.S. Sambridge, Research School of Earth Sciences, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia

  3. Assembly of Pangea: Combined Paleomagnetic and Paleoclimatic Approach. Marek Lewandowski, Institute of Geophysics, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland

  4. Characteristics of Dense Nests of Deep and Intermediate-Depth Seismicity. Zoya Zarifi and Jens Havskov, Department of Earth Sciences, Bergen University, Bergen, Norway

Description

The critically acclaimed serialized review journal for nearly fifty years, Advances in Geophysics is a highly respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with over 45 volumes, the Serial contains much material still relevant today—truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.

Readership

Libraries as well as academics and professionals in all areas of geosciences, including geophysics, geologists, hydrologists, climate modelers, oceanographers, and petroleum explorationists.

Reviews

"This book...should be present in the library of every University Department of Earth Sciences." -Frederik Tillmann, University of Cambridge in SURV GEOPHYS, 2006

About the Series Editors

Renata Dmowska Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

