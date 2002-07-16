Advances in Geophysics, Volume 45

Shape and Microdynamics of Ice Particles and Their Effects in Cirrus Clouds Author: Pao Wang, University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A.

Mapping Spatial Variability of the Frequency-Magnitude Distribution of Earthquakes Authors: Stefan Wiemer, Institute of Geophysics, ETH Hoenggerberg, Zurich, Switzerland;

Max Wyss, Geophysical Institute, University of Alaska Fairbanks, U.S.A.