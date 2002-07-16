Advances in Geophysics, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Shape and Microdynamics of Ice Particles and Their Effects in Cirrus Clouds Author: Pao Wang, University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A.
Mapping Spatial Variability of the Frequency-Magnitude Distribution of Earthquakes Authors: Stefan Wiemer, Institute of Geophysics, ETH Hoenggerberg, Zurich, Switzerland;
Max Wyss, Geophysical Institute, University of Alaska Fairbanks, U.S.A.
Description
Advances in Geophysics Volume 45 presents two main topics of noted interest to the geophysical community. The first topic is ice particles in the atmosphere. Mathematical descriptions of ice particle shapes, their growth rates, and their influence on cloud development are presented. The second topic is earthquakes and seismological mapping. The authors present their research involving predicting the location and intensity of earthquakes.
Readership
Libraries as well as academics and professionals in all areas of geosciences, including geophysics, geologists, hydrologists, climate modelers, oceanographers, and petroleum explorationists.
Reviews
"Should be on the bookshelf of every geophysicist." --Physics Today "This series has provided workers in many fields with invaluable reference material and criticism." --Science Progress "The entire series should be in the library of every group working in geophysics." --American Scientist
About the Serial Editors
Renata Dmowska Serial Editor
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Barry Saltzman Serial Editor
Barry Saltzman, 1932-2001, was professor of geology and geophysics at Yale University and a pioneer in the theory of weather and climate, in which he made several profound and lasting contributions to knowledge of the atmosphere and climate. Saltzman developed a series of models and theories of how ice sheets, atmospheric winds, ocean currents, carbon dioxide concentration, and other factors work together, causing the climate to oscillate in a 100,000-year cycle. For this and other scientific contributions, he received the 1998 Carl Gustaf Rossby Research Medal, the highest award from the American Meteorological Society. Saltzman was a fellow of the American Meteorological Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and an honorary member of the Academy of Science of Lisbon. His work in 1962 on thermal convection led to the discovery of chaos theory and the famous "Saltzman-Lorenz attractor."
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.