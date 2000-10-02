Advances in Geophysics, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fault Interaction by Elastic Stress Changes: New Clues from Earthquake Sequences Authors: G.C.P. King and M. Cocco
Seismicity Induced by Mining: Ten Years Later Authors: S.J. Gibowicz and S. Lasocki
This series provides a venue for longer reviews of current advances in geophysics. Written at a level accessible to graduate students, the articles serve to broaden knowledge of various fields and may be useful in courses and seminars.
Librarians as well as academics and professionals in all areas of geosciences, including geophysics, geology, hydrology, climate modeling, oceanography, and petroleum exploration.
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 2nd October 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522340
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series has provided workers in many fields with invaluable reference material and criticism." @source:--SCIENCE PROGRESS @qu:"Should be on the bookshelf of every geophysicist." @source:--PHYSICS TODAY @qu:"The entire series should be in the library of every group working in geophysics." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST
Renata Dmowska Serial Editor
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Barry Saltzman Serial Editor
Barry Saltzman, 1932-2001, was professor of geology and geophysics at Yale University and a pioneer in the theory of weather and climate, in which he made several profound and lasting contributions to knowledge of the atmosphere and climate. Saltzman developed a series of models and theories of how ice sheets, atmospheric winds, ocean currents, carbon dioxide concentration, and other factors work together, causing the climate to oscillate in a 100,000-year cycle. For this and other scientific contributions, he received the 1998 Carl Gustaf Rossby Research Medal, the highest award from the American Meteorological Society. Saltzman was a fellow of the American Meteorological Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and an honorary member of the Academy of Science of Lisbon. His work in 1962 on thermal convection led to the discovery of chaos theory and the famous "Saltzman-Lorenz attractor."
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.