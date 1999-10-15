Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120188420, 9780080880129

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 42

1st Edition

Index for Volumes 1-41

Serial Volume Editors: Renata Dmowska
eBook ISBN: 9780080880129
eBook ISBN: 9780080547404
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120188420
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 1999
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21800.00
18530.00
229.94
195.45
145.00
123.25
235.00
199.75
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
111.35
216.00
183.60
209.00
177.65
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Editors for Advances in Geophysics
  • Cumulative List of Authors
  • Subject Index
  • Appendix: Table of Contents Vols 1–41

Description

This series provides a venue for longer reviews of current advances in geophysics. Written at a level accessible to graduate students, the articles serve to broaden knowledge of various fields and may be useful in courses and seminars.

Readership

Libraries as well as academics and professionals in all areas of geosciences, including geophysicists, geologists, hydrologists, climate modelers, oceanographers, petroleum explorationists, and others.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080880129
eBook ISBN:
9780080547404
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120188420

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series has provided workers in many fields with invaluable reference material and criticism." @source:--SCIENCE PROGRESS @qu:"Should be on the bookshelf of every geophysicist." @source:--PHYSICS TODAY @qu:"The entire series should be in the library of every group working in geophysics." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Renata Dmowska Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.