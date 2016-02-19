Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176304, 9780080568171

Advances in Genetics, Volume 30

1st Edition

Serial Editors: John G. Scandalios Theodore Wright
eBook ISBN: 9780080568171
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th November 1992
Page Count: 376
No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080568171

About the Serial Editors

John G. Scandalios Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Genetics, North Carolina State University

Theodore Wright Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biology, University of Virginia

