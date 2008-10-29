Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744432, 9780080922393

Advances in Genetics, Volume 62

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jeffrey Hall Theodore Friedmann Veronica van Heyningen Jay Dunlap
eBook ISBN: 9780080922393
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744432
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2008
Page Count: 268
Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge gained from genetics research. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Readership

Geneticists, molecular biologists, neurobiologists

Reviews

REVIEWS FROM PREVIOUS VOLUMES: "Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." NATURE "Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." SCIENCE

About the Serial Editors

Jeffrey Hall Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA

Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Veronica van Heyningen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Veronica van Heyningen [v.vanheyningen@hgu.mrc.ac.uk]

Jay Dunlap Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

