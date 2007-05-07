Advances in Genetics, Volume 58
1st Edition
Editors: Jeffrey Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780080493527
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738820
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th May 2007
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents
- Contributors to Volume 58
- Publisher Summary
- 1: Rapidly Evolving Rab GTPase Paralogs and Reproductive Isolation in Drosophila
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Experimental Approaches
- III Influences of Rab9D on Viability of Hybrids Between D. melanogaster and Its Sibling Species
- IV Predictions of Functions for 6paRAB9 Proteins
- V General Considerations
- 2: The Neurospora crassa Circadian Clock
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Neurospora as a Circadian Model System
- III The Molecular Machinery of the Neurospora Circadian Oscillator
- IV Temporal Input from the Environment
- V Temporal Output from the Oscillator
- VI FRQ-Less Oscillators
- VII Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 3: Involvement of Homologous Recombination in Carcinogenesis
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II HR Involvement in DNA Repair
- III HR and Carcinogenesis
- IV Other Diseases Attributable to HR
- V Carcinogen-Induced HR in Experimental Systems
- VI Summary
- Acknowledgments
- 4: Mutational Analysis of the Ribosome
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Mutational Analysis of 16S rRNA Structure and Function
- III Mutational Analysis of 23S rRNA Structure and Function
- IV Mutational Analysis of Ribosomal Protein Structure and Function
- V Mutational Analysis of Ribosomal Factor Structure and Function
- VI Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- 5: Application of Genomics to Molecular Breeding of Wheat and Barley
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Molecular Markers and Marker-Assisted Breeding
- III Genomic Resources and Approaches
- IV Comparative Genomics
- V Exploitation of Natural Variation and Allelic Diversity
- VI Concluding Remarks
- Index
- Publisher Summary
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occuring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes imporatnt reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 7th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493527
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123738820
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jeffrey Hall Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.