Advances in Genetics, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Biological Activity and Biotechnological Aspects of Peptide Nucleic Acid (PNA). Changing Images of the Gene. Historical and Modern Genetics of Plant Graft Hybridization. Step into the Groove: Engineered Transcription Factors as Modulators of Gene Expression. Step Out of the Groove: Epigenetic Gene Control Systems and Engineered Transcription Factors.
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines. Articles covered in this volume include Biological Activity and Biotechnological Aspects of Peptide Nucleic Acid (PNA); Changing Images of the Gene; Historical and Modern Genetics of Plant Graft Hybridization; Step into the Groove: Engineered Transcription Factors as Modulators of Gene Expression; Step Out of the Groove: Epigenetic Gene Control Systems and Engineered Transcription Factors.
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 26th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120176564
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463315
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jeffrey Hall Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA