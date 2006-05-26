Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176564, 9780080463315

Advances in Genetics, Volume 56

1st Edition

Editors: Jeffrey Hall
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176564
eBook ISBN: 9780080463315
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th May 2006
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
161.00
112.70
112.70
112.70
128.80
112.70
112.70
128.80
137.00
95.90
95.90
95.90
109.60
95.90
95.90
109.60
110.00
77.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
185.00
129.50
129.50
129.50
148.00
129.50
129.50
148.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Biological Activity and Biotechnological Aspects of Peptide Nucleic Acid (PNA). Changing Images of the Gene. Historical and Modern Genetics of Plant Graft Hybridization. Step into the Groove: Engineered Transcription Factors as Modulators of Gene Expression. Step Out of the Groove: Epigenetic Gene Control Systems and Engineered Transcription Factors.

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines. Articles covered in this volume include Biological Activity and Biotechnological Aspects of Peptide Nucleic Acid (PNA); Changing Images of the Gene; Historical and Modern Genetics of Plant Graft Hybridization; Step into the Groove: Engineered Transcription Factors as Modulators of Gene Expression; Step Out of the Groove: Epigenetic Gene Control Systems and Engineered Transcription Factors.

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120176564
eBook ISBN:
9780080463315

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jeffrey Hall Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.