Advances in Genetics, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Therapeutic applications of RNA interference - recent advances in siRNA design The splicing of the IGF-1 gene to yield different muscle growth factors Breeding hevea rubber: formal and molecular genetics Gene transfer for therapeutic vascular growth in myocardial and peripheral ischemia Metabolic highways of neurospora crassa revisited
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 16th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522319
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120176526
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jeffrey Hall Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA