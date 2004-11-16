Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176526, 9780080522319

Advances in Genetics, Volume 52

1st Edition

Editors: Jeffrey Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780080522319
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176526
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2004
Page Count: 234
Table of Contents

Therapeutic applications of RNA interference - recent advances in siRNA design The splicing of the IGF-1 gene to yield different muscle growth factors Breeding hevea rubber: formal and molecular genetics Gene transfer for therapeutic vascular growth in myocardial and peripheral ischemia Metabolic highways of neurospora crassa revisited

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists and biochemists.

