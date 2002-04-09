Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176472, 9780080493541

Advances in Genetics, Volume 47

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jeffrey Hall Jay Dunlap Theodore Friedmann Francesco Giannelli
eBook ISBN: 9780080493541
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176472
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th April 2002
Page Count: 154
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19800.00
16830.00
177.23
150.65
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
161.00
136.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Targeted Expression of Tetanus Toxin: A New Tool to Study the Neurobiology of Behavior
Germ-line Transformants Spreading Out to Many Insect Species
Genes Mediating Sex-Specific Behaviors in Drosophila
Evolutionary Analyses of Genes and Their Functional Implications

Description

Advances in Genetics increases its focus on modern human genetics and its relation to medicine with the merger of this long-standing serial with Molecular Genetic Medicine. This merger affirms the Academic Press commitment to publish important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Genetics, the science of heredity, lies at the heart of biology, and many diseases are impacted by an individuals genetic make-up. The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical break-throughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines
  • This volume of Advances in Genetics contains the following articles: Targeted Expression of Tetanus Toxin; Germ-line Transformants Spreading Out to Many Insect Species; Genes Mediating Sex-Specific Behaviors in Drosophila; and Evolutionary Analyses of Genes and Their Functional Implications.

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, pediatricians, molecular biologists, and biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
154
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493541
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120176472

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --NATURE

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --SCIENCE

"The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted..." --SCIENCE PROGRESS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jeffrey Hall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Francesco Giannelli Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

United Medical and Dental Schools of Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospitals, London, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.