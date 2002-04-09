Advances in Genetics, Volume 47
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Targeted Expression of Tetanus Toxin: A New Tool to Study the Neurobiology of Behavior
Germ-line Transformants Spreading Out to Many Insect Species
Genes Mediating Sex-Specific Behaviors in Drosophila
Evolutionary Analyses of Genes and Their Functional Implications
Description
Advances in Genetics increases its focus on modern human genetics and its relation to medicine with the merger of this long-standing serial with Molecular Genetic Medicine. This merger affirms the Academic Press commitment to publish important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Key Features
- Genetics, the science of heredity, lies at the heart of biology, and many diseases are impacted by an individuals genetic make-up. The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical break-throughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines
- This volume of Advances in Genetics contains the following articles: Targeted Expression of Tetanus Toxin; Germ-line Transformants Spreading Out to Many Insect Species; Genes Mediating Sex-Specific Behaviors in Drosophila; and Evolutionary Analyses of Genes and Their Functional Implications.
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, pediatricians, molecular biologists, and biochemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 9th April 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493541
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120176472
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --NATURE
"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --SCIENCE
"The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted..." --SCIENCE PROGRESS
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jeffrey Hall Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA
Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Francesco Giannelli Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
United Medical and Dental Schools of Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospitals, London, U.K.