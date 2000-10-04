Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176434, 9780080493534

Advances in Genetics, Volume 43

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jeffrey Hall Jay Dunlap Theodore Friedmann Giannelli Francesco
eBook ISBN: 9780080493534
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th October 2000
Page Count: 193
Advances in Genetics presents an eclectic mix of articles of use to all human and molecular geneticists. They are written and edited by recognized leaders in the field.

Graduate students, scientists, and clinicians working in all facets of genetics including molecular, cell, and developmental biology and human genetic medicine. Also intended for academic and research libraries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and private research facilities.

No. of pages:
193
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493534

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." @source:--NATURE @qu:"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general... will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted. The new volume matches up to the revolutionary and all-embracing developments in genetics that have occurred over the last few years." @source:--SCIENCE PROGRESS @qu:"This text would be of interest to geneticists, botanists, developmental biologists, molecular biologists, and other interested individuals." @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jeffrey Hall Serial Volume Editor

Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Giannelli Francesco Serial Volume Editor

United Medical and Dental Schools of Guy's and St. Thomas' Hospital, London, U.K.

