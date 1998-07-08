Advances in Genetics, Volume 38

Praise for the Series

"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --NATURE

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --SCIENCE

"The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted. The new volume matches up to the revolutionary and all-embracing developments in genetics that have occurred over the last few years." --SCIENCE PROGRESS

"This text would be of interest to geneticists, botanists, developmental biologists, molecular biologists, and other interested individuals." --BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS