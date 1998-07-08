Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176380, 9780080568256

Advances in Genetics, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jeffrey Hall Jay Dunlap Theodore Friedmann Francesco Giannelli
eBook ISBN: 9780080568256
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th July 1998
Page Count: 225
Table of Contents

E. Boncinelli, A. Mallamaci, and V. Broccoli, Body Plan Genes and Human Malformation.

M. Pandolfo and L. Montermini, Molecular Genetics of the Hereditary Ataxias.

A. Lambertsson, The Minute Genes in Drosophila and Their Molecular Functions.

J.C. Hall, Genetics of Biological Rhythms in Drosophila.

P.A. Jeggo, DNA Breakage and Repair. Subject Index.

Description

This volume of Advances in Genetics furthers the serial's goal of presenting topics of interest to both human and molecular geneticists. Topics of interest in this volume include: Expression patterns of regulatory genes and the role they play in development Hereditary ataxias and specific disease states where the genetic defect has been identified

Minute genes, their mutations, and their molecular function in Drosophila The genetics and molecular biology of rhythm mutants and clock molecules Double strand breaks in DNA and their repair mechanisms

Key Features

  • Expression patterns of regulatory genes and the role they play in development
  • Hereditary ataxias and specific disease states where the genetic defect has been identified
  • Minute genes, their mutations, and their molecular function in Drosophila
  • The genetics and molecular biology of rhythm mutants and clock molecules
  • Double-strand breaks in DNA and their repair mechanisms and lack of repair mechanisms resulting in human disorders

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in all facets of genetics, including molecular, cell, and developmental biology, as well as human genetic medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
225
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080568256

Reviews

Praise for the Series
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --NATURE

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --SCIENCE

"The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted. The new volume matches up to the revolutionary and all-embracing developments in genetics that have occurred over the last few years." --SCIENCE PROGRESS

"This text would be of interest to geneticists, botanists, developmental biologists, molecular biologists, and other interested individuals." --BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jeffrey Hall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Francesco Giannelli Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

United Medical and Dental Schools of Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospitals, London, U.K.

