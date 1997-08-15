Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176366, 9780080568232

Advances in Genetics, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jeffrey Hall Jay Dunlap Theodore Friedmann Francesco Giannelli
eBook ISBN: 9780080568232
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176366
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th August 1997
Page Count: 414
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17100.00
14535.00
177.23
150.65
110.00
93.50
180.00
153.00
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
161.00
136.85
105.00
89.25
175.00
148.75
17100.00
14535.00
131.00
111.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

C. Bell and N. Haites, The Peripheral Neuropathies and Their Molecular Genetics.

M.A. Brown, Tumor Suppressor Genes and Human Cancer.

J.F.Y. Brookfield, Genetic Redundancy.

P. Hutter, Genetics of HybridInviability in Drosophila.

D.J. Westenberg and M.L. Guerinot, Regulation of Bacterial Gene Expression.

D.D. Perkins, Chromosomes Rearrangements in Neurospora and Other Filamentous Fungi. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Genetics increases its focus on modern human genetics and its relation to medicine with the merger of this long-standing serial with Molecular Genetic Medicine. This merger affirms theAcademic Press commitment to publish important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in all facets of genetics: molecular, cell, and developmental biology, as well as human genetic medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080568232
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120176366

Reviews

@qu:"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." @source:--NATURE @qu:"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted. The new volume matches up to the revolutionary and all-embracing developments in genetics that have occurred over the last few years." @source:--SCIENCE PROGRESS @qu:"This text would be of interest to geneticists, botanists, developmental biologists, molecular biologists, and other interested individuals." @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jeffrey Hall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Francesco Giannelli Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

United Medical and Dental Schools of Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospitals, London, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.