Advances in Genetics, Volume 36
1st Edition
Table of Contents
C. Bell and N. Haites, The Peripheral Neuropathies and Their Molecular Genetics.
M.A. Brown, Tumor Suppressor Genes and Human Cancer.
J.F.Y. Brookfield, Genetic Redundancy.
P. Hutter, Genetics of HybridInviability in Drosophila.
D.J. Westenberg and M.L. Guerinot, Regulation of Bacterial Gene Expression.
D.D. Perkins, Chromosomes Rearrangements in Neurospora and Other Filamentous Fungi. Subject Index.
Description
Advances in Genetics increases its focus on modern human genetics and its relation to medicine with the merger of this long-standing serial with Molecular Genetic Medicine. This merger affirms theAcademic Press commitment to publish important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in all facets of genetics: molecular, cell, and developmental biology, as well as human genetic medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 15th August 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568232
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120176366
Reviews
@qu:"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." @source:--NATURE @qu:"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted. The new volume matches up to the revolutionary and all-embracing developments in genetics that have occurred over the last few years." @source:--SCIENCE PROGRESS @qu:"This text would be of interest to geneticists, botanists, developmental biologists, molecular biologists, and other interested individuals." @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS
