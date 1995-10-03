Advances in Genetics, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
K.L. Triman, Mutational Analysis of 16S Ribosomal RNA Structure and Function in Escherichia coli. T.D. Petes and P.J. Pukkila, Meiotic Sister Chromatid Recombination. R.J. Leach and P. O'Connell, Mapping of Mammalian Genomes with Radiation (Goss and Harris) Hybrids. P.A. Jacobs and T.J. Hassold, The Origin of Numerical Chromosome Abnormalities. B. Dahlback, Thrombophilia: The Discovery of Activated Protein C Resistance. R.G. Roberts, Dystrophin, Its Gene, and the Dystrophinopathies. A.P. Monaco and J. Chelly, Menkes and Wilson Diseases. E.T. Stuart, Y. Yokota, and P. Gruss, PAX and HOX in Neoplasia. A.J. Schafer, Sex Determination and Its Pathology in Man. References.Subject Index.
Description
Advances in Genetics increases its focus on modern human genetics and its relation to medicine with Volume 33 of this long-standing serial. The recent merger of Molecular Genetic Medicine with Advances in Genetics affirms the Academic Press commitment to publish important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines. In this volume, Petes and Pukkila synthesize the latest research on meiotic recombination, with specific reference to crossover and gene conversions. The "absurd size and complex" structure of the Dystrophin gene is considered in another chapter, with discussions of strategies for future diagnosis and treatment of muscular dystrophy. Two chapters also examine the molecular genetics of sex determination, including the influence of maternal age and resulting chromosomal aberrations. Volume 33 also includes a review of the PAX and HOX gene families and their links to the developmental process, cellular growth control, and forms of cancer. Case studies of thrombophilia, Menkes, and Wilson diseases are used to exemplify the genetic disorders of blood clotting, copper deficiency, and toxicity, respectively. Triman takes a genetic approach to understanding the function of ribosomal RNA using E. coli as the model best able to reveal the inherent complications of the translation process. Leach and O'Connell describe the use of radiation hybrids for constructing high-resolution maps of the human genome. With these reviews the alliance of Molecular Genetic Medicine with Advances in Genetics is completed under the banner of Advances in Genetics.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Presents technical and historical overviews of molecular biology applied to disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment
- Chronicles the continuing explosion of knowledge in molecular genetic medicine by highlighting current approaches to understanding human illness
- Documents the revolution in human and molecular genetics leading to a new field of medicine
- This volume highlights Analysis of human chromosomes with chapters on pathology of sex determination and numerical chromosomal abnormalities Molecular and genetic bases of muscular dystrophy and Menkes and Wilson diseases Techniques including FISH, IRS-PCR, and radiation hybrids
Readership
Researchers and students of all aspects of genetics; molecular, cell, and developmental biology; and human genetic medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 3rd October 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568201
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." @source:--NATURE @from:From the Review of previous Volumes @qu:"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." @source:--SCIENCE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jeffrey Hall Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA
Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Francesco Giannelli Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
United Medical and Dental Schools of Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospitals, London, U.K.