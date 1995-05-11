Advances in Genetics, Volume 32
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J.C. Hall and J.C. Dunlap, Foreword. T. Friedmann and F. Giannelli, Preface.
F.D. Ledley, After Gene Therapy: Issues in Long-Term Clinical Follow-Up and Care.
E. Beutler, Gaucher Disease.
T.S. Pillay,W.J. Langlois, and J.M. Olefsky, The Genetics of Non-insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus.
P.M. Green, J.A. Naylor, and F. Giannelli, The Hemophilias.
T.P. Knecht and C.K. Glass, The Influence of Molecular Biology on our Understanding of Lipoprotein Metabolism and the Pathobiology of Atherosclerosis.
R.C. Eisensmith and S.L.C. Woo, Molecular Genetics of Phenylketonuria: From Molecular Anthropology to Gene Therapy.
N.J. Royle, The Proterminal Regions and Telomeres of Human Chromosomes. References. Subject Index.
Description
Volume 32 of Advances in Genetics: Incorporating Molecular Genetic Medicine focuses on important and fast moving subjects in modern human genetics and medicine. This volume also marks the new collaboration with Associate Editors Dr. Theodore Friedmann and Dr. Francesco Giannelli. Chapter 1 considers the potential effectiveness and consequences of gene therapy on subjects over time. Chapter 2 discusses recent research on Gaucher's disease, the first disorder to demonstrate the clinical benefits of enzyme replacement therapy. Chapter 3 describes current findings on diabetes, a disease difficult to conquer due to its variety and its genetic and environmental causes. The major forms of hemophilia and the need for alternative therapies are discussed in Chapter 4. Chapter 5 presents hypercholesterolemia as a model for understanding the causes and treatments of human diseases on a molecular level. Chapter 6 probes the basic genetic defects behind phenylketonuria, as well as the possibilities for genetic correction. Chapter 7 covers the fascinating terminal structures of human chromosomes. In the Foreword to Volume 32, Drs. Friedmann and Giannelli suggest: "Progress toward a thorough characterization of the human genome is stunningly rapid and exceeding many of its earliest expectations. Disease-related genes will be falling from the skies faster than we can understand them, and mechanisms responsible for the pathogenesis of disease will be illuminated more quickly and readily than ever before. "With comprehensive and timely reviews, Advances in Genetics incorporating Molecular Genetic Medicine offers with every volume further insight into this expanding field of medicine, supplementing the continued expert coverage of all other areas of genetics pioneered by Advances in Genetics.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Presents technical and historical overviews of molecular biology applied to disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment
- Chronicles the continuing explosion of knowledge in molecular genetic medicine by highlighting current approaches to understanding human illness
- Documents the revolution in human and molecular genetics leading to a new field of medicine
- Volume 32 marks new collaboration with Associate Editors Dr. Theodore Friedmann and Dr. Francesco Giannelli
Readership
Researchers and students of all aspects of genetics; molecular, cell, and developmental biology; and human genetic medicine. Academic, medical, industry, and library markets.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 11th May 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568195
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." @source:--NATURE @from:From the Review of previous Volumes @qu:"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." @source:--SCIENCE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jeffrey Hall Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA
Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Francesco Giannelli Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
United Medical and Dental Schools of Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospitals, London, U.K.