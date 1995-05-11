Advances in Genetics, Volume 32

Volume 32 of Advances in Genetics: Incorporating Molecular Genetic Medicine focuses on important and fast moving subjects in modern human genetics and medicine. This volume also marks the new collaboration with Associate Editors Dr. Theodore Friedmann and Dr. Francesco Giannelli. Chapter 1 considers the potential effectiveness and consequences of gene therapy on subjects over time. Chapter 2 discusses recent research on Gaucher's disease, the first disorder to demonstrate the clinical benefits of enzyme replacement therapy. Chapter 3 describes current findings on diabetes, a disease difficult to conquer due to its variety and its genetic and environmental causes. The major forms of hemophilia and the need for alternative therapies are discussed in Chapter 4. Chapter 5 presents hypercholesterolemia as a model for understanding the causes and treatments of human diseases on a molecular level. Chapter 6 probes the basic genetic defects behind phenylketonuria, as well as the possibilities for genetic correction. Chapter 7 covers the fascinating terminal structures of human chromosomes. In the Foreword to Volume 32, Drs. Friedmann and Giannelli suggest: "Progress toward a thorough characterization of the human genome is stunningly rapid and exceeding many of its earliest expectations. Disease-related genes will be falling from the skies faster than we can understand them, and mechanisms responsible for the pathogenesis of disease will be illuminated more quickly and readily than ever before. "With comprehensive and timely reviews, Advances in Genetics incorporating Molecular Genetic Medicine offers with every volume further insight into this expanding field of medicine, supplementing the continued expert coverage of all other areas of genetics pioneered by Advances in Genetics.