Advances in Genetics, Volume 76
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Sensory Functions for Degenerin/Epithelial Sodium Channels (DEG/ENaC)
I. Introduction
II. Chemosensation
III. Mechanosensation
IV. Peripheral Pain
V. Conclusions
Genetic and Phenotypic Consequences of Introgression Between Humans and Neanderthals
I. Introduction
II. The First Genetic Evidence for Introgression in Our Species
III. Evidence for Introgression Obtained from Present-Day Human Genomes
IV. History of Hominans in Europe
V. Comparison of Middle European Neanderthal Nuclear DNA with Modern Human Nuclear DNA
VI. The ABBA–BABA Test for Introgression
VII. Different Regions of the Neanderthal Genome are Found in Different Modern Humans
VIII. The Genetic Contribution of the Denisovans to Our Species
IX. Possible Range of Phenotypic Impacts of Neanderthal and Denisovan Introgressions into Modern Humans
Acknowledgments
Genomic Approaches to Understanding Hox Gene Function
I. Introduction: Historical Perspective
II. The Molecular Genetics of Hox Complexes: Conservation and Colinearity
III. Hox Target Genes and Functions
IV. Early Experiments to Identify Hox Target Genes
V. Genomic Approaches to Identifying Hox Target Genes
VI. Microarray Expression Profiling
VII. ChIP Approaches
VIII. Computational Approaches
IX. Prospects
GATA Transcription Factors in the Developing Reproductive System
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Control of Gonadal Development
III. Canonical WNT Signaling Control of Gonadal Development
IV. The GATA–FOG Transcriptional Partnership
V. GATA4–FOG2 Control of Gonadal Development
VI. Conclusions
Acknowledgment
Description
The field of Genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occuring as a result of advances in knowledge gained from genetics research. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important, timely reviews from leaders in the field that cover a broad range of topics of interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Key Features
- Important, timely reviews from leaders in the field
- Cover a broad range of topics of interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines
Readership
Geneticists, molecular biologists, neurobiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 2nd December 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123864826
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123864819
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK