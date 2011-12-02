Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123864819, 9780123864826

Advances in Genetics, Volume 76

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780123864826
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123864819
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2011
Page Count: 152
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
167.23
142.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
161.00
136.85
166.00
141.10
101.00
85.85
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Sensory Functions for Degenerin/Epithelial Sodium Channels (DEG/ENaC)

I. Introduction

II. Chemosensation

III. Mechanosensation

IV. Peripheral Pain

V. Conclusions

Genetic and Phenotypic Consequences of Introgression Between Humans and Neanderthals

I. Introduction

II. The First Genetic Evidence for Introgression in Our Species

III. Evidence for Introgression Obtained from Present-Day Human Genomes

IV. History of Hominans in Europe

V. Comparison of Middle European Neanderthal Nuclear DNA with Modern Human Nuclear DNA

VI. The ABBA–BABA Test for Introgression

VII. Different Regions of the Neanderthal Genome are Found in Different Modern Humans

VIII. The Genetic Contribution of the Denisovans to Our Species

IX. Possible Range of Phenotypic Impacts of Neanderthal and Denisovan Introgressions into Modern Humans

Acknowledgments

Genomic Approaches to Understanding Hox Gene Function

I. Introduction: Historical Perspective

II. The Molecular Genetics of Hox Complexes: Conservation and Colinearity

III. Hox Target Genes and Functions

IV. Early Experiments to Identify Hox Target Genes

V. Genomic Approaches to Identifying Hox Target Genes

VI. Microarray Expression Profiling

VII. ChIP Approaches

VIII. Computational Approaches

IX. Prospects

GATA Transcription Factors in the Developing Reproductive System

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Control of Gonadal Development

III. Canonical WNT Signaling Control of Gonadal Development

IV. The GATA–FOG Transcriptional Partnership

V. GATA4–FOG2 Control of Gonadal Development

VI. Conclusions

Acknowledgment

Description

The field of Genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occuring as a result of advances in knowledge gained from genetics research. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important, timely reviews from leaders in the field that cover a broad range of topics of interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Important, timely reviews from leaders in the field
  • Cover a broad range of topics of interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines

Readership

Geneticists, molecular biologists, neurobiologists

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123864826
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123864819

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.