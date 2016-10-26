Advances in Genetics, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Advances in Genetics, Volume 96
- Chapter One. Fungal Light Sensing at the Bench and Beyond
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fungal Light Sensing: of Prisms and Proteins
- 3. Photobiology in Industrially Important Fungi
- 4. Photobiology in Agriculturally Important Fungi
- 5. Photobiology in Medically Important Fungi
- 6. In Conclusion: Let There be Light!
- Chapter Two. Advances in Dyslexia Genetics—New Insights Into the Role of Brain Asymmetries
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Many Theories to Explain Dyslexia
- 3. Dyslexia Heritability
- 4. From Statistical Values to Disorder Biology
- 5. Complex Trait, Complex Genetics
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Three. Genetics of Schizophrenia: Historical Insights and Prevailing Evidence
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Genetics of Schizophrenia
- 3. Epigenetic Risk Factors for Schizophrenia
- 4. Discussion
- Chapter Four. The Functionality and Evolution of Eukaryotic Transcriptional Enhancers
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Identification of Enhancers
- 3. Enhancer Functionality
- 4. Enhancer Evolution
- 5. Conclusions
- Index
Description
Advances in Genetics provides the latest information on the rapidly evolving field of genetics, presenting new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of the topic. The book continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, critically analyzing future directions.
Key Features
- Critically analyzes future directions for the study of clinical genetics
- Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field
- Presents new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists
Praise for the Series:
"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general... will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --SCIENCE
About the Serial Editors
Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
