Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128096727, 9780128097847

Advances in Genetics, Volume 96

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780128097847
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128096727
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2016
Page Count: 218
Table of Contents

  • Advances in Genetics, Volume 96
  • Chapter One. Fungal Light Sensing at the Bench and Beyond
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Fungal Light Sensing: of Prisms and Proteins
    • 3. Photobiology in Industrially Important Fungi
    • 4. Photobiology in Agriculturally Important Fungi
    • 5. Photobiology in Medically Important Fungi
    • 6. In Conclusion: Let There be Light!
  • Chapter Two. Advances in Dyslexia Genetics—New Insights Into the Role of Brain Asymmetries
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Many Theories to Explain Dyslexia
    • 3. Dyslexia Heritability
    • 4. From Statistical Values to Disorder Biology
    • 5. Complex Trait, Complex Genetics
    • 6. Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter Three. Genetics of Schizophrenia: Historical Insights and Prevailing Evidence
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Genetics of Schizophrenia
    • 3. Epigenetic Risk Factors for Schizophrenia
    • 4. Discussion
  • Chapter Four. The Functionality and Evolution of Eukaryotic Transcriptional Enhancers
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. The Identification of Enhancers
    • 3. Enhancer Functionality
    • 4. Enhancer Evolution
    • 5. Conclusions
  • Index

Description

Advances in Genetics provides the latest information on the rapidly evolving field of genetics, presenting new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of the topic. The book continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, critically analyzing future directions.

Key Features

  • Critically analyzes future directions for the study of clinical genetics
  • Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field
  • Presents new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists

About the Serial Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

