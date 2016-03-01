Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128048016, 9780128052174

Advances in Genetics, Volume 93

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780128052174
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128048016
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2016
Page Count: 258
Table of Contents

  1. The Genomics, Epigenomics and Transcriptomics of HPV-Associated Oropharyngeal Cancer - Understanding the Basis of a Rapidly Evolving Disease
    Matt Lechner and Tim Fenton
  2. Translating Lung Function Genome Wide Association Study (GWAS) Findings:  New Insights for Lung Biology
    Abdul Kader Kheirallah, Suzanne Miller, Ian P. Hall and Ian Sayers
  3. Integrative Analysis of Multi-Omics Data For Discovery and Functional Studies of Complex Human Diseases
    Yan V. Sun and Yi-Juan Hu
  4. Yeast and Fungal Prions: Amyloid-Handling Systems, Amyloid Structure and Prion Biology
    Reed B. Wickner, Herman K. Edskes, Anton Gorkovskiy, Evgeny E. Bezsonov and Emily E. Stroobant

Description

Advances in Genetics provides the latest information on the rapidly evolving field of genetics, presenting new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of the topic. The book continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, critically analyzing future directions.

Key Features

  • Critically analyzes future directions for the study of clinical genetics
  • Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field
  • Presents new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128052174
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128048016

About the Serial Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

