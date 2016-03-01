Advances in Genetics, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The Genomics, Epigenomics and Transcriptomics of HPV-Associated Oropharyngeal Cancer - Understanding the Basis of a Rapidly Evolving Disease
Matt Lechner and Tim Fenton
- Translating Lung Function Genome Wide Association Study (GWAS) Findings: New Insights for Lung Biology
Abdul Kader Kheirallah, Suzanne Miller, Ian P. Hall and Ian Sayers
- Integrative Analysis of Multi-Omics Data For Discovery and Functional Studies of Complex Human Diseases
Yan V. Sun and Yi-Juan Hu
- Yeast and Fungal Prions: Amyloid-Handling Systems, Amyloid Structure and Prion Biology
Reed B. Wickner, Herman K. Edskes, Anton Gorkovskiy, Evgeny E. Bezsonov and Emily E. Stroobant
Advances in Genetics provides the latest information on the rapidly evolving field of genetics, presenting new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of the topic. The book continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, critically analyzing future directions.
- Critically analyzes future directions for the study of clinical genetics
- Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field
- Presents new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.
Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
