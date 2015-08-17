Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128036945, 9780128036952

Advances in Genetics, Volume 90

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780128036952
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128036945
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th August 2015
Page Count: 220
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
118.00
82.60
82.60
82.60
94.40
82.60
82.60
94.40
122.00
85.40
85.40
85.40
97.60
85.40
85.40
97.60
171.00
119.70
119.70
119.70
136.80
119.70
119.70
136.80
183.59
128.51
128.51
128.51
146.87
128.51
128.51
146.87
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
171.00
119.70
119.70
119.70
136.80
119.70
119.70
136.80
104.00
72.80
72.80
72.80
83.20
72.80
72.80
83.20
122.00
85.40
85.40
85.40
97.60
85.40
85.40
97.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Genetics and Pharmacology of Longevity: the Road to Therapeutics for Healthy Aging
    Jorge Iván Castillo-Quan, Kerri J. Kinghorn and Ivana Bjedov
  2. MicroRNAs: Tools of Mechanistic Insights and Biological Therapeutics Discovery for the Rare Neurogenetic Syndrome Lesch-Nyhan Disease (LND)
    Ghiabe-Henri Guibinga
  3. Small RNAs in Bacteria and Archaea: Who They Are, What They Do, and How They Do It
    E. Gerhart H. Wagner and Pascale Romby

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Critically analyzes future directions
  • Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128036952
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128036945

Reviews

Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.