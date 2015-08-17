Advances in Genetics, Volume 90
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Genetics and Pharmacology of Longevity: the Road to Therapeutics for Healthy Aging
Jorge Iván Castillo-Quan, Kerri J. Kinghorn and Ivana Bjedov
- MicroRNAs: Tools of Mechanistic Insights and Biological Therapeutics Discovery for the Rare Neurogenetic Syndrome Lesch-Nyhan Disease (LND)
Ghiabe-Henri Guibinga
- Small RNAs in Bacteria and Archaea: Who They Are, What They Do, and How They Do It
E. Gerhart H. Wagner and Pascale Romby
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 17th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128036952
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128036945
About the Serial Volume Editors
Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK