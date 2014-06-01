Advances in Genetics, Volume 85
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Advances in Genetics, Volume 85
- Chapter One. Neurogenetics of Female Reproductive Behaviors in Drosophila melanogaster
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Habitat Selection
- 3. First Love
- 4. The Postmating Response
- 5. Female Postcopulatory Mate Choice: Cryptic vs Noncryptic
- 6. Egg-Laying and Oviposition Site Selection
- 7. Conclusion
- Chapter Two. Association Mapping in Crop Plants: Opportunities and Challenges
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Populations Used for AM Studies (Mapping Populations, Germplasm and Breeding Populations)
- 3. Molecular Markers and Genotyping for QTL/AM Studies (Including Next Generation Sequencing)
- 4. Approaches Used for AM Studies (GWAS and CG Approach)
- 5. Major Concerns and Issues in Using AM
- 6. Emerging Research Areas for Association Mapping
- 7. Software for Association Analysis
- 8. Future Perspectives
- Chapter Three. The miRNA-Mediated Cross-Talk between Transcripts Provides a Novel Layer of Posttranscriptional Regulation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biogenesis and Mechanisms of miRNA-Mediated Regulation of Gene Expression
- 3. miRNA-Mediated Cross-Talk between Transcripts
- 4. Emerging Roles of Competitive Endogenous RNAs
- 5. Inference of miRNA-Mediated Genetic Interactions
- 6. Perspectives
- Chapter Four. Essential Letters in the Fungal Alphabet: ABC and MFS Transporters and Their Roles in Survival and Pathogenicity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. ABC Transporter Superfamily
- 3. MFS Superfamily
- 4. Amino Acid Transporters
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Five. Unisexual Reproduction
- 1. Homothallism in Ascomycetes and Basidiomycetes
- 2. Unisexual Reproduction in Pathogenic Fungi
- 3. Cryptic Unisexual Species
- 4. Evolutionary Origin of Unisex
- 5. Unisex Increases the Opportunities for Meiosis
- 6. Unisex Alters the Life Cycle of Fungi
- 7. Medical Impacts of Unisex
- Index
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Volume 85 presents an eclectic mix of articles of use to all human and molecular geneticists on topics including: association mapping in crop plants; miRNA-mediated crosstalk between transcripts; unisexual reproduction; and more.
Key Features
- Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
- Critically analyzes future directions
- Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 1st June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003701
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002711
Reviews
Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature
"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK