Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128002711, 9780128003701

Advances in Genetics, Volume 85

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780128003701
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128002711
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2014
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents

  • Advances in Genetics, Volume 85
  • Chapter One. Neurogenetics of Female Reproductive Behaviors in Drosophila melanogaster
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Habitat Selection
    • 3. First Love
    • 4. The Postmating Response
    • 5. Female Postcopulatory Mate Choice: Cryptic vs Noncryptic
    • 6. Egg-Laying and Oviposition Site Selection
    • 7. Conclusion
  • Chapter Two. Association Mapping in Crop Plants: Opportunities and Challenges
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Populations Used for AM Studies (Mapping Populations, Germplasm and Breeding Populations)
    • 3. Molecular Markers and Genotyping for QTL/AM Studies (Including Next Generation Sequencing)
    • 4. Approaches Used for AM Studies (GWAS and CG Approach)
    • 5. Major Concerns and Issues in Using AM
    • 6. Emerging Research Areas for Association Mapping
    • 7. Software for Association Analysis
    • 8. Future Perspectives
  • Chapter Three. The miRNA-Mediated Cross-Talk between Transcripts Provides a Novel Layer of Posttranscriptional Regulation
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Biogenesis and Mechanisms of miRNA-Mediated Regulation of Gene Expression
    • 3. miRNA-Mediated Cross-Talk between Transcripts
    • 4. Emerging Roles of Competitive Endogenous RNAs
    • 5. Inference of miRNA-Mediated Genetic Interactions
    • 6. Perspectives
  • Chapter Four. Essential Letters in the Fungal Alphabet: ABC and MFS Transporters and Their Roles in Survival and Pathogenicity
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. ABC Transporter Superfamily
    • 3. MFS Superfamily
    • 4. Amino Acid Transporters
    • 5. Conclusions
  • Chapter Five. Unisexual Reproduction
    • 1. Homothallism in Ascomycetes and Basidiomycetes
    • 2. Unisexual Reproduction in Pathogenic Fungi
    • 3. Cryptic Unisexual Species
    • 4. Evolutionary Origin of Unisex
    • 5. Unisex Increases the Opportunities for Meiosis
    • 6. Unisex Alters the Life Cycle of Fungi
    • 7. Medical Impacts of Unisex
  • Index

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Volume 85 presents an eclectic mix of articles of use to all human and molecular geneticists on topics including: association mapping in crop plants; miRNA-mediated crosstalk between transcripts; unisexual reproduction; and more.

Key Features

  • Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
  • Critically analyzes future directions
  • Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128003701
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128002711

Reviews

Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

