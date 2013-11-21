Advances in Genetics, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One. Diverse Roles for MAPK Signaling in Circadian Clocks
Abstract
1 Circadian Clocks
2 MAPK Signaling Pathways
3 The Function of MAPKs in Circadian Input Pathways
4 Endogenous Rhythms in MAPK Activation
5 MAPKs Modulate the Circadian Oscillator
6 The Role of MAPK Pathways in Circadian Output
7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Two. Stakeholder Views on Returning Research Results
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 What is a Research Result?
3 Guidelines on Returning Research Results
4 Stakeholder Views
5 Extent and Experience with Returning Research Results
6 Overall Analysis of Stakeholder Positions
7 Additional Points to Consider
8 Moving Forward
Acknowledgment
Chapter Three. Mouse Models of Radiation-Induced Cancers
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 RI Leukemia
3 RI Lymphoma
4 RI Lung Cancer
5 RI Breast Cancer
6 Discussion and Conclusions
Chapter Four. Genomics of Elite Sporting Performance: What little We Know and Necessary Advances
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Overview of the Gene Discovery Approaches in Sports Genetics
3 Major Study Cohorts in Sports Genetics
4 Current Practical Implications
5 What Next?
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Key Features
- Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
- Critically analyzes future
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.
Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature
"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science
About the Serial Volume Editors
Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
