Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124077034, 9780124077317

Advances in Genetics, Volume 84

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780124077317
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124077034
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st November 2013
Page Count: 162
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
171.00
145.35
104.00
88.40
183.59
156.05
129.00
109.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
171.00
145.35
104.00
88.40
129.00
109.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Chapter One. Diverse Roles for MAPK Signaling in Circadian Clocks

Abstract

1 Circadian Clocks

2 MAPK Signaling Pathways

3 The Function of MAPKs in Circadian Input Pathways

4 Endogenous Rhythms in MAPK Activation

5 MAPKs Modulate the Circadian Oscillator

6 The Role of MAPK Pathways in Circadian Output

7 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Two. Stakeholder Views on Returning Research Results

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 What is a Research Result?

3 Guidelines on Returning Research Results

4 Stakeholder Views

5 Extent and Experience with Returning Research Results

6 Overall Analysis of Stakeholder Positions

7 Additional Points to Consider

8 Moving Forward

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter Three. Mouse Models of Radiation-Induced Cancers

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 RI Leukemia

3 RI Lymphoma

4 RI Lung Cancer

5 RI Breast Cancer

6 Discussion and Conclusions

References

Chapter Four. Genomics of Elite Sporting Performance: What little We Know and Necessary Advances

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Overview of the Gene Discovery Approaches in Sports Genetics

3 Major Study Cohorts in Sports Genetics

4 Current Practical Implications

5 What Next?

References

Index

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
  • Critically analyzes future

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
162
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124077317
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124077034

Reviews

Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.