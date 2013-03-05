Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076778, 9780124078031

Advances in Genetics, Volume 81

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780124078031
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124076778
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th March 2013
Page Count: 134
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Chapter One. A Kernel of Truth: Statistical Advances in Polygenic Variance Component Models for Complex Human Pedigrees

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 VCs Models

3 Expected Likelihood Ratio Test Statistics

4 Power and Asymptotic Relative Efficiency

5 Utility of Eigensimplification for the Polygenic Model

6 Analysis of Empirical GRKs

7 Discussion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Two. Fungal Cell Wall Organization and Biosynthesis

Abstract

1 Introduction and Overview: General Organization of the Fungal Cell Wall

2 Methods Used in Studying the Cell Wall

3 The Specific Components Found in Fungal Cell Walls

4 Well-Characterized Fungal Cell Walls

5 Conclusions: Variability in Cell Wall Components and Redundancy in Cell Wall Biosynthesis

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Three. Polycomb Group Response Elements in Drosophila and Vertebrates

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 PREs in Drosophila

3 Characteristics of PcG Target Genes in Drosophila

4 PREs in Vertebrates

5 Outlook

Acknowledgments

References

Index

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
  • Critically analyzes future

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists

Reviews

Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science

About the Serial Volume Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

