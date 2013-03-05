Advances in Genetics, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Chapter One. A Kernel of Truth: Statistical Advances in Polygenic Variance Component Models for Complex Human Pedigrees
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 VCs Models
3 Expected Likelihood Ratio Test Statistics
4 Power and Asymptotic Relative Efficiency
5 Utility of Eigensimplification for the Polygenic Model
6 Analysis of Empirical GRKs
7 Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. Fungal Cell Wall Organization and Biosynthesis
Abstract
1 Introduction and Overview: General Organization of the Fungal Cell Wall
2 Methods Used in Studying the Cell Wall
3 The Specific Components Found in Fungal Cell Walls
4 Well-Characterized Fungal Cell Walls
5 Conclusions: Variability in Cell Wall Components and Redundancy in Cell Wall Biosynthesis
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. Polycomb Group Response Elements in Drosophila and Vertebrates
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 PREs in Drosophila
3 Characteristics of PcG Target Genes in Drosophila
4 PREs in Vertebrates
5 Outlook
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Key Features
- Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
- Critically analyzes future
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 5th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078031
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124076778
Reviews
Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature
"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK