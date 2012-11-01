Advances in Genetics, Volume 80
1st Edition
Table of Contents
CONTRIBUTORS
Chapter One. miRNA, Development and Disease
1 Introduction
2 Biogenesis and Development
3 Conservation, Hox Genes, and miRNA Regulation
4 Expression, Developmental Switches and Phenotypic Modulators
5 miRNAs and Brain
6 miRNAs and Skeletal Development
7 miRNAs and Myogenesis
8 miRNAs and Target Mutations in Human Disease
9 Perspectives
References
Chapter Two. Precision Editing of Large Animal Genomes
1 Introduction
2 Precision Genetic Engineering
3 Future Directions—Applications of Precision Genetics in Animals
References
Chapter Three. The Genetic Analysis of Functional Connectomics in Drosophila
1 Introduction
2 Revealing the Structural Connectome
3 Assigning Functions to Structural Networks
4 Bridging Synaptophysiology to Structural Connectomics
5 Conclusions
References
Index
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Key Features
Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature
"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." –Science
About the Serial Editors
Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
