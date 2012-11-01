Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124047426, 9780124047433

Advances in Genetics, Volume 80

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780124047433
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124047426
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2012
Page Count: 168
Table of Contents

CONTRIBUTORS

Chapter One. miRNA, Development and Disease

1 Introduction

2 Biogenesis and Development

3 Conservation, Hox Genes, and miRNA Regulation

4 Expression, Developmental Switches and Phenotypic Modulators

5 miRNAs and Brain

6 miRNAs and Skeletal Development

7 miRNAs and Myogenesis

8 miRNAs and Target Mutations in Human Disease

9 Perspectives

References

Chapter Two. Precision Editing of Large Animal Genomes

1 Introduction

2 Precision Genetic Engineering

3 Future Directions—Applications of Precision Genetics in Animals

References

Chapter Three. The Genetic Analysis of Functional Connectomics in Drosophila

1 Introduction

2 Revealing the Structural Connectome

3 Assigning Functions to Structural Networks

4 Bridging Synaptophysiology to Structural Connectomics

5 Conclusions

References

Index

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124047433
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124047426

Reviews

Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." –Science

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

