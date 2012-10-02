Advances in Genetics, Volume 79
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Serial Editors
Contributors
Chapter One From Pluripotency to Islets
I Introduction
II miRNAs and Embryonic Stem Cells
III miRNAs and Embryonic Stem Cell Pluripotency
IV miRNAs that Regulate Early Cell Fate Decisions in human ESC
V miRNAs that Regulate Endoderm and Pancreatic Precursor Formation
VI miRNAs that Regulate Pancreatic Endocrine Cell Function
VII Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter Two The Genetics of Dystonias
I Introduction
II Clinical Features
III Primary Dystonia
IV Dystonia Plus
V Heredodegenerative Dystonia
VI Dystonia in Association with other Neurogenetic Disorders
VII Conclusions
Chapter Three Exome Sequencing and Advances in Crop Improvement
I Introduction
II Sequencing: Tools and Techniques
III Exome Sequencing for Crop Improvement
IV Crop Improvement Beyond Exome Sequencing
V Conclusions
Chapter Four Applications of Functional Protein Microarrays in Basic and Clinical Research
I Introduction
II Fabrication of Functional Protein Microarrays
III Signal Detection
IV Applications of Functional Protein Microarrays
V Outlook
Index
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occuring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes imporatnt reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Key Features
- Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 2nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123982841
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123943958
Reviews
Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature
"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." –Science
About the Serial Volume Editors
Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK