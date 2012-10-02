Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123943958, 9780123982841

Advances in Genetics, Volume 79

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780123982841
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123943958
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd October 2012
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

Serial Editors

Contributors

Chapter One From Pluripotency to Islets

I Introduction

II miRNAs and Embryonic Stem Cells

III miRNAs and Embryonic Stem Cell Pluripotency

IV miRNAs that Regulate Early Cell Fate Decisions in human ESC

V miRNAs that Regulate Endoderm and Pancreatic Precursor Formation

VI miRNAs that Regulate Pancreatic Endocrine Cell Function

VII Conclusions and Future Directions

Chapter Two The Genetics of Dystonias

I Introduction

II Clinical Features

III Primary Dystonia

IV Dystonia Plus

V Heredodegenerative Dystonia

VI Dystonia in Association with other Neurogenetic Disorders

VII Conclusions

Chapter Three Exome Sequencing and Advances in Crop Improvement

I Introduction

II Sequencing: Tools and Techniques

III Exome Sequencing for Crop Improvement

IV Crop Improvement Beyond Exome Sequencing

V Conclusions

Abbreviations

Chapter Four Applications of Functional Protein Microarrays in Basic and Clinical Research

I Introduction

II Fabrication of Functional Protein Microarrays

III Signal Detection

IV Applications of Functional Protein Microarrays

V Outlook

Index

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occuring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes imporatnt reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Reviews

Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." –Science

About the Serial Volume Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

