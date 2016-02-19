Advances in Genetics, Volume 15
1st Edition
Serial Editors: E.W. Caspari
eBook ISBN: 9780080568027
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1970
Page Count: 407
Details
- No. of pages:
- 407
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 28th December 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568027
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
E.W. Caspari Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of Rochester, Rochester, New York
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.