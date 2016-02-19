Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176113, 9780080567983

Advances in Genetics, Volume 11

1st Edition

Serial Editors: E.W. Caspari J.M. Thoday
eBook ISBN: 9780080567983
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 393
393
English
© Academic Press 1963
Academic Press
9780080567983

About the Serial Editors

E.W. Caspari Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biology, University of Rochester, Rochester, New York

J.M. Thoday Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Genetics, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, England

