Advances in Gene Technology: Molecular Genetics of Plants and Animals

Table of Contents



Speakers and Discussants

Preface

The Fourteenth Lynen Lecture

The Path of Carbon: From Stratosphere to Cell

I. Genetic Manipulation of Plants

Organization of the Plant Genome

Current Developments in the Transformation of Plants

Higher Plant Genome Structure and the Dynamics of Genome Evolution

The Structure of Maize Plastid Genes and Their Transcription in Vitro

Chlamydomonas reinhardii: A Model System for Studying the Biosynthesis of the Photosynthetic Apparatus

Plant Cell Cultures, Regeneration, Somatic Cell Fusion

New Plant Variants and Hybrids from Somatic Cells

Gene Transfer by Protoplast Fusion

Hybridization of Somatic Plant Cells and Genetic Analysis

Somatic Cell Genetic Systems in Corn

Vector Systems

Mini-Ti Plasmid and a Chimeric Gene Construct: New Approaches to Plant Gene Vector Construction

Plant Actin Is Encoded by Diverse M ultigene Families

Ti Plasmids as Experimental Gene Vectors for Plants

Use of a Chimeric Gene to Confer Antibiotic Resistance to Plant Cells

Nitrogen Fixation

Regulation of Transcription of the Nitrogen Fixation Operons

Agrobacterium Containing Cloned Rhizobium meliloti Nodulation Genes Forms Ineffective Nodules on Alfalfa

Leghemoglobin and Nodulin Genes of Soybean: Organization and Expression

Practical Applications of Gene Technology with Plants

Chloroplast-Encoded Herbicide Resistance

Enhancement of Net Photosynthesis by Genetic Manipulation of Photorespiration and RuBP Carboxylase/Oxygenise

Gene Transfer in Maize: Controlling Elements and the Alcohol Dehydrogenase Genes

Selective Procedures for the Mass Culture of Blue-Green Algae in the Desert

Some Characteristics of Inoculum for the Mass Culture of a Halophilic, Thermophilic Strain of Synechococcus elongatus

Genes for Storage Proteins

The Phaseolin Family of Seed Protein Genes: Sequences and Properties

Molecular Structure and Expression of Maize Zein Genes

The Use of Genetically Engineered Strains of Escherichia coli for the Overproduction of Free Amino Acids: Proline as a Model System

II. Biotechnology Frontiers in Animal Biology

Embryonic Development

Gene Manipulation and Gene Transfer into Culture Cells

Changing the Genes of Mice

Somatic Cell Genetic Analysis of Genes Controlling Antigenic Molecules of the Cell Surface

Vaccines and Diagnostic Methods for Animal Diseases

Structural Analysis of Porcine Parvovirus

Recognition of Antigenic Variants of Rabies Virus by Monoclonal Antibodies

Rabies Subunit Vaccines

Biosynthetic Vaccine for Foot-and-Mouth Disease

The Efficacy of Bioengineered Anti-Toxins and Vaccines for Animal Health Care

Panel Session: Horizons in Agricultural Research

Free Communications

Chloroplast DNA Variation in Lupinus texensis (The Texas Bluebonnet)

Glycolate Metabolism and Excretion by Wild-Type Chlorella sorokiniana and a Mutant Resistant to Extremely High Oxygen Tensions

Protoplast Isolation in the Agar-Producing Seaweed Gracilaria tikvahiae

Molecular Analysis of Genomic Stability in Tissue Cultured Cells of Maize

Effect of Dietary Copper Deficiency on Microsomal Membrane Phosphatidylcholine Biosynthesis in the Rat

Variation of Organelle DNA in the Genus Daucus

Chloroplast Segregation in Somatic Hybrids between Species of the Genus Nicotiana

Rapid Flow Cytometric Analysis of Nuclear DNA Levels in Higher Plants

Pathways of Protein Synthesis, Processing, and Deposition in Barley Endosperm

Plastome Segregation in Regenerants after Protoplast Fusion of Atrazine Resistant Solanum nigrum (Black Nightshade) Sensitive S. tuberosum (Potato)

Linear and “Lasso-like” Structures of Mitochondrial DNA From Pennisetum typhoides

Nonradioactive Detection of Complementary DNA Sequences in Southern Transfers and Dot Blots

Identification of Sequences in the Maize Plastid Genome Homologous to those of the E. coli Alpha BF1 Subunit

Chloroplast DNA Recombination in Interspecific Hybrids of Chlamydomonas: Linkage between Non-Mendelian Genetic Markers and Specific Chloroplast DNA Restriction Fragments

Neutralizing Monoclonal Antibodies Can Recognize Naturally Occurring Empty Capsids in Immune Electron Microscopy

Host Plant Genotype Effects on Hydrogen Evolution by Rhizobium leguminosarum

A Diverse Multigene Family Encodes the Small Subunit of Ribulose-1,5-Bisphosphate Carboxylase in Soybean

Plasmid Transformation Vectors for Cloning in Blue-Green Algae

Transcriptional Control of Parsley Cell Culture Genes

Multiple Viral Specific Transcripts from the Genome of Cauliflower Mosaic Virus

Light Regulation of Levels of Malic Enzyme Precursor mRNA in Maize Leaves

A Bacterial-Mitochondria) “Shuttle Vector” for Cloning in Pro- and Eukaryotes

Light-Stimulated Transcription of Zea mays Chloroplast DNA

Characterization of a DNA-Binding Protein from Anabaena

Identification of nif Gene Promoter Regions in Anabaena

Associative Grass-Bacteria N2-Fixation Systems

Identification of the Soybean Mitochondrial Gene Coding for Cytochrome b

Expression in E. coli and B. subtilis of N. otophora and Chlamydomonas Chloroplast DNA Sequences Coding for the Large Subunit of RuBP Carboxylase

The Genetic Transformation of Higher Plants by Agrobacterium rhizogenes: Structure and Function of the Ri T-DNA

Analysis of in Vitro Mutants of Cauliflower Mosaic Virus

High Performance Liquid Chromatography Purification of Nucleic Acids

In Vitro Transformation of Petunia by Co-Cultivation with Agrobacterium tumefaciens

Expression of a Synthetic Human Proinsulin Gene in the Yeast S. cerevisiae

Primary and Proposed Secondary Structures for 18S rRNA from Soybean Determined from the Nucleotide Sequence of Cloned rDNA

Formation in HeLa Cell Extract of RNA Polymerise II Runoff Transcripts Containing Unmodified 5'-Termini

tRNA Splicing Proceeds by Distinct Ligation Pathways in Extracts of Plant and Animal Cells

Analysis of the Alcohol Dehydrogenase System of Arabidopsis thaliana and Its Potentialities for Transformation

Induction of Embryogenesis and Plant Development from Carrot Callus Culture in the Presence of 2,4-D

Tissue Specific Expression of the β-Subunit of Conglycinin during Soybean Seed Development

Oat Globulin and Pea Legumin Are Homologous Proteins

Purification and Characterization of Corn Glutathione S-Transferase

Purification and Cloning of mRNA for Ricin and Ricinus communis Agglutinin Subunits

Analysis of Rabbit β-Globin Gene Transcripts during Development

Temporal Synthesis of Mitochondrial DNA in Maize Cell Suspension Cultures

Cloning of Mouse Type IV Procollagen

Regulation of Gene Expression: Auxin-Responsive mRNAs of Soybean Hypocotyl

Preferential Transcription of S-1 and S-2 Sequences by Maize RNA Polymerase II

Isolation by Lytic Complementation of a Gene Encoding an Amino Transferase in the Lysine Biosynthetic Pathway

Construction of an IR54 Rice Gene Library

Comparative Electrophoretic Analysis towards Both Anode and Cathode Directions of the Peroxidase Isozymes in the Wa-Type Male-Sterile Systems of Oryza sativa subsp. indica

The Structure of Soybean Lectin Genes and an Insertion Sequence

Index of Authors

Subject Index

