Advances in Gene Technology: Molecular Genetics of Plants and Animals
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Gene Technology: Molecular Genetics of Plants and Animals contains the proceedings of the Miami Winter Symposium held in January 1983 in Miami, Florida. The papers explore advances in the molecular genetics of plants and animals and cover a wide range of topics such as genetic manipulation of plants; plant cell cultures, regeneration, and somatic cell fusion; and nitrogen fixation. Practical applications of gene technology with plants are also discussed.
Comprised of 84 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of how plants manufacture from carbon dioxide and water all of their substances, paying particular attention to the path of carbon in photosynthesis. The organization of the plant genome is then considered, along with techniques for cell culture, regeneration, and somatic cell fusion; vector systems; and nitrogen fixation. Some chapters focus on gene transfer by protoplast fusion; somatic cell genetic systems in corn; regulation of transcription of the nitrogen fixation operons; and leghemoglobin and nodulin genes of soybean. The final section is devoted to practical applications of gene technology to plants and to technology frontiers in animal biology, in particular embryonic development and vaccines and diagnostic methods for animal diseases.
This book should be of value to molecular geneticists.
Table of Contents
Speakers and Discussants
Preface
The Fourteenth Lynen Lecture
The Path of Carbon: From Stratosphere to Cell
I. Genetic Manipulation of Plants
Organization of the Plant Genome
Current Developments in the Transformation of Plants
Higher Plant Genome Structure and the Dynamics of Genome Evolution
The Structure of Maize Plastid Genes and Their Transcription in Vitro
Chlamydomonas reinhardii: A Model System for Studying the Biosynthesis of the Photosynthetic Apparatus
Plant Cell Cultures, Regeneration, Somatic Cell Fusion
New Plant Variants and Hybrids from Somatic Cells
Gene Transfer by Protoplast Fusion
Hybridization of Somatic Plant Cells and Genetic Analysis
Somatic Cell Genetic Systems in Corn
Vector Systems
Mini-Ti Plasmid and a Chimeric Gene Construct: New Approaches to Plant Gene Vector Construction
Plant Actin Is Encoded by Diverse M ultigene Families
Ti Plasmids as Experimental Gene Vectors for Plants
Use of a Chimeric Gene to Confer Antibiotic Resistance to Plant Cells
Nitrogen Fixation
Regulation of Transcription of the Nitrogen Fixation Operons
Agrobacterium Containing Cloned Rhizobium meliloti Nodulation Genes Forms Ineffective Nodules on Alfalfa
Leghemoglobin and Nodulin Genes of Soybean: Organization and Expression
Practical Applications of Gene Technology with Plants
Chloroplast-Encoded Herbicide Resistance
Enhancement of Net Photosynthesis by Genetic Manipulation of Photorespiration and RuBP Carboxylase/Oxygenise
Gene Transfer in Maize: Controlling Elements and the Alcohol Dehydrogenase Genes
Selective Procedures for the Mass Culture of Blue-Green Algae in the Desert
Some Characteristics of Inoculum for the Mass Culture of a Halophilic, Thermophilic Strain of Synechococcus elongatus
Genes for Storage Proteins
The Phaseolin Family of Seed Protein Genes: Sequences and Properties
Molecular Structure and Expression of Maize Zein Genes
The Use of Genetically Engineered Strains of Escherichia coli for the Overproduction of Free Amino Acids: Proline as a Model System
II. Biotechnology Frontiers in Animal Biology
Embryonic Development
Gene Manipulation and Gene Transfer into Culture Cells
Changing the Genes of Mice
Somatic Cell Genetic Analysis of Genes Controlling Antigenic Molecules of the Cell Surface
Vaccines and Diagnostic Methods for Animal Diseases
Structural Analysis of Porcine Parvovirus
Recognition of Antigenic Variants of Rabies Virus by Monoclonal Antibodies
Rabies Subunit Vaccines
Biosynthetic Vaccine for Foot-and-Mouth Disease
The Efficacy of Bioengineered Anti-Toxins and Vaccines for Animal Health Care
Panel Session: Horizons in Agricultural Research
Free Communications
Chloroplast DNA Variation in Lupinus texensis (The Texas Bluebonnet)
Glycolate Metabolism and Excretion by Wild-Type Chlorella sorokiniana and a Mutant Resistant to Extremely High Oxygen Tensions
Protoplast Isolation in the Agar-Producing Seaweed Gracilaria tikvahiae
Molecular Analysis of Genomic Stability in Tissue Cultured Cells of Maize
Effect of Dietary Copper Deficiency on Microsomal Membrane Phosphatidylcholine Biosynthesis in the Rat
Variation of Organelle DNA in the Genus Daucus
Chloroplast Segregation in Somatic Hybrids between Species of the Genus Nicotiana
Rapid Flow Cytometric Analysis of Nuclear DNA Levels in Higher Plants
Pathways of Protein Synthesis, Processing, and Deposition in Barley Endosperm
Plastome Segregation in Regenerants after Protoplast Fusion of Atrazine Resistant Solanum nigrum (Black Nightshade) Sensitive S. tuberosum (Potato)
Linear and “Lasso-like” Structures of Mitochondrial DNA From Pennisetum typhoides
Nonradioactive Detection of Complementary DNA Sequences in Southern Transfers and Dot Blots
Identification of Sequences in the Maize Plastid Genome Homologous to those of the E. coli Alpha BF1 Subunit
Chloroplast DNA Recombination in Interspecific Hybrids of Chlamydomonas: Linkage between Non-Mendelian Genetic Markers and Specific Chloroplast DNA Restriction Fragments
Neutralizing Monoclonal Antibodies Can Recognize Naturally Occurring Empty Capsids in Immune Electron Microscopy
Host Plant Genotype Effects on Hydrogen Evolution by Rhizobium leguminosarum
A Diverse Multigene Family Encodes the Small Subunit of Ribulose-1,5-Bisphosphate Carboxylase in Soybean
Plasmid Transformation Vectors for Cloning in Blue-Green Algae
Transcriptional Control of Parsley Cell Culture Genes
Multiple Viral Specific Transcripts from the Genome of Cauliflower Mosaic Virus
Light Regulation of Levels of Malic Enzyme Precursor mRNA in Maize Leaves
A Bacterial-Mitochondria) “Shuttle Vector” for Cloning in Pro- and Eukaryotes
Light-Stimulated Transcription of Zea mays Chloroplast DNA
Characterization of a DNA-Binding Protein from Anabaena
Identification of nif Gene Promoter Regions in Anabaena
Associative Grass-Bacteria N2-Fixation Systems
Identification of the Soybean Mitochondrial Gene Coding for Cytochrome b
Expression in E. coli and B. subtilis of N. otophora and Chlamydomonas Chloroplast DNA Sequences Coding for the Large Subunit of RuBP Carboxylase
The Genetic Transformation of Higher Plants by Agrobacterium rhizogenes: Structure and Function of the Ri T-DNA
Analysis of in Vitro Mutants of Cauliflower Mosaic Virus
High Performance Liquid Chromatography Purification of Nucleic Acids
In Vitro Transformation of Petunia by Co-Cultivation with Agrobacterium tumefaciens
Expression of a Synthetic Human Proinsulin Gene in the Yeast S. cerevisiae
Primary and Proposed Secondary Structures for 18S rRNA from Soybean Determined from the Nucleotide Sequence of Cloned rDNA
Formation in HeLa Cell Extract of RNA Polymerise II Runoff Transcripts Containing Unmodified 5'-Termini
tRNA Splicing Proceeds by Distinct Ligation Pathways in Extracts of Plant and Animal Cells
Analysis of the Alcohol Dehydrogenase System of Arabidopsis thaliana and Its Potentialities for Transformation
Induction of Embryogenesis and Plant Development from Carrot Callus Culture in the Presence of 2,4-D
Tissue Specific Expression of the β-Subunit of Conglycinin during Soybean Seed Development
Oat Globulin and Pea Legumin Are Homologous Proteins
Purification and Characterization of Corn Glutathione S-Transferase
Purification and Cloning of mRNA for Ricin and Ricinus communis Agglutinin Subunits
Analysis of Rabbit β-Globin Gene Transcripts during Development
Temporal Synthesis of Mitochondrial DNA in Maize Cell Suspension Cultures
Cloning of Mouse Type IV Procollagen
Regulation of Gene Expression: Auxin-Responsive mRNAs of Soybean Hypocotyl
Preferential Transcription of S-1 and S-2 Sequences by Maize RNA Polymerase II
Isolation by Lytic Complementation of a Gene Encoding an Amino Transferase in the Lysine Biosynthetic Pathway
Construction of an IR54 Rice Gene Library
Comparative Electrophoretic Analysis towards Both Anode and Cathode Directions of the Peroxidase Isozymes in the Wa-Type Male-Sterile Systems of Oryza sativa subsp. indica
The Structure of Soybean Lectin Genes and an Insertion Sequence
Index of Authors
Subject Index
