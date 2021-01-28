Advances in Gastroenterology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 51-1

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Frédéric P. Gaschen, focuses on Advances in Gastroenterology. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Esophagitis, Gastroprotective therapy¸ Gastric motility disorders in dogs and cats, Aerodigestive diseases in dogs, Digestive diseases in brachycephalic dogs, Acute hemorrhagic diarrhea syndrome in dogs, From bench top to clinics: How to use new tests to diagnose and treat dogs with chronic enteropathies, Differentiating IBD from alimentary lymphoma in cats, Canine protein-losing enteropathies and systemic complications, Impact of GI microbiome changes in canine and feline digestive diseases, Dietary and nutritional approaches for the management of chronic enteropathy in dogs and cats, Value of probiotics in canine and feline gastroenterology, and Fecal microbiota transplantation in the dog.