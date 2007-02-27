Advances in Fuel Cells, Volume 1

Fuel cells have been recognized to be destined to form the cornerstone of energy technologies in the twenty-first century. The rapid advances in fuel cell system development have left current information available only in scattered journals and Internet sites.

Advances in Fuel Cells fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth coverage over a broad scope.

The present volume provides informative chapters on thermodynamic performance of fuel cells, macroscopic modeling of polymer-electrolyte membranes, the prospects for phosphonated polymers as proton-exchange fuel cell membranes, polymer electrolyte membranes for direct methanol fuel cells, materials for state of the art PEM fuel cells, and their suitability for operation above 100°C, analytical modelling of direct methanol fuel cells, and methanol reforming processes.