Advances in Fuel Cells, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Thermodynamic Performance of Fuel Cells and Comparison with Heat Engines (Xianguo Li).
Chapter 2: Macroscopic Modeling of Polymer-Electrolyte Membranes (A.Z. Weber, J. Newman).
Chapter 3: On the Prospects for Phosphonated Polymers as Proton-Exchange Fuel Cell Membranes (B. Lafitte, P. Jannasch).
Chapter 4: Polymer Electrolyte Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (Yu Seung Kim, B.S. Pivovar).
Chapter 5: Materials for State-of-the-Art PEM Fuel Cells, and their suitability for operation above 100°C (F.A. de Bruijn et al.).
Chapter 6: Analytical Modeling of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (A.A. Kulikovsky).
Chapter 7: Methanol Reforming Processes (Arunabha Kundu et al.).
Description
Fuel cells have been recognized to be destined to form the cornerstone of energy technologies in the twenty-first century. The rapid advances in fuel cell system development have left current information available only in scattered journals and Internet sites.
Advances in Fuel Cells fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth coverage over a broad scope.
The present volume provides informative chapters on thermodynamic performance of fuel cells, macroscopic modeling of polymer-electrolyte membranes, the prospects for phosphonated polymers as proton-exchange fuel cell membranes, polymer electrolyte membranes for direct methanol fuel cells, materials for state of the art PEM fuel cells, and their suitability for operation above 100°C, analytical modelling of direct methanol fuel cells, and methanol reforming processes.
Key Features
- Includes contributions by leading experts working in both academic and industrial R&D
- Disseminates the latest research discoveries
- A valuable resource for senior undergraduates and graduate students, it provides in-depth coverage over a broad scope
Readership
For senior undergraduate and graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 499
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 27th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471006
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080453941
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
K.-D. Kreuer Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Max-Planck-Institut für Festkörperforschung, Stuttgart, Germany
Trung Van Nguyen Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical & Petroleum Engineering, Lawrence, USA
About the Series Editors
Tim Zhao Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, Kowloon