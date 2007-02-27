Advances in Fuel Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080453941, 9780080471006

Advances in Fuel Cells, Volume 1

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: K.-D. Kreuer Trung Van Nguyen
Series Editors: Tim Zhao
eBook ISBN: 9780080471006
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080453941
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th February 2007
Page Count: 499
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Thermodynamic Performance of Fuel Cells and Comparison with Heat Engines (Xianguo Li).
Chapter 2: Macroscopic Modeling of Polymer-Electrolyte Membranes (A.Z. Weber, J. Newman).
Chapter 3: On the Prospects for Phosphonated Polymers as Proton-Exchange Fuel Cell Membranes (B. Lafitte, P. Jannasch).
Chapter 4: Polymer Electrolyte Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (Yu Seung Kim, B.S. Pivovar).
Chapter 5: Materials for State-of-the-Art PEM Fuel Cells, and their suitability for operation above 100°C (F.A. de Bruijn et al.).
Chapter 6: Analytical Modeling of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (A.A. Kulikovsky).
Chapter 7: Methanol Reforming Processes (Arunabha Kundu et al.).

Description

Fuel cells have been recognized to be destined to form the cornerstone of energy technologies in the twenty-first century. The rapid advances in fuel cell system development have left current information available only in scattered journals and Internet sites.

Advances in Fuel Cells fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth coverage over a broad scope.

The present volume provides informative chapters on thermodynamic performance of fuel cells, macroscopic modeling of polymer-electrolyte membranes, the prospects for phosphonated polymers as proton-exchange fuel cell membranes, polymer electrolyte membranes for direct methanol fuel cells, materials for state of the art PEM fuel cells, and their suitability for operation above 100°C, analytical modelling of direct methanol fuel cells, and methanol reforming processes.

Key Features

  • Includes contributions by leading experts working in both academic and industrial R&D
  • Disseminates the latest research discoveries
  • A valuable resource for senior undergraduates and graduate students, it provides in-depth coverage over a broad scope

Readership

For senior undergraduate and graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
499
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080471006
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080453941

About the Series Volume Editors

K.-D. Kreuer Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Max-Planck-Institut für Festkörperforschung, Stuttgart, Germany

Trung Van Nguyen Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemical & Petroleum Engineering, Lawrence, USA

About the Series Editors

Tim Zhao Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, Kowloon

