Advances in Friction-Stir Welding and Processing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Applications; Material and heat flow; Microstructural evolution; Mechanical properties; Corrosion behaviour, wear properties; Mechanical alloying by FSP, FSP as a welding and casting repair technique, welding forces; Artificial neural network, optimization and simulation; FSW and FSP of polymers.
Description
Friction-stir welding (FSW) is a solid-state joining process primarily used on aluminum, and is also widely used for joining dissimilar metals such as aluminum, magnesium, copper and ferrous alloys. Recently, a friction-stir processing (FSP) technique based on FSW has been used for microstructural modifications, the homogenized and refined microstructure along with the reduced porosity resulting in improved mechanical properties. Advances in friction-stir welding and processing deals with the processes involved in different metals and polymers, including their microstructural and mechanical properties, wear and corrosion behavior, heat flow, and simulation. The book is structured into ten chapters, covering applications of the technology; tool and welding design; material and heat flow; microstructural evolution; mechanical properties; corrosion behavior and wear properties. Later chapters cover mechanical alloying and FSP as a welding and casting repair technique; optimization and simulation of artificial neural networks; and FSW and FSP of polymers.
Key Features
- Provides studies of the microstructural, mechanical, corrosion and wear properties of friction-stir welded and processed materials
- Considers heat generation, heat flow and material flow
- Covers simulation of FSW/FSP and use of artificial neural network in FSW/FSP
Readership
Researchers in manufacturing engineering, metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 796
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 31st May 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857094551
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094544
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
M.-K. Besharati-Givi Author
Mohammad-Kazem Besharati-Givi is an associate professor at University of Tehran, School of Mechanical Engineering. He received his PhD degree from the University of Leeds in 1990. He is an expert in metal forming and welding, particularly FSW/FSP, and has published more than 50 ISI papers in the field of FSW/FSP.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tehran, Iran
P. Asadi Author
Parviz Asadi is a PhD student at University of Tehran, School of Mechanical Engineering. He was selected as the best student researcher at the University of Tehran in 2010 and has published 15 ISI papers in the field of FSW/FSP.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tehran, Iran