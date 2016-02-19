Advances in Fracture Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 7th International Conference on Fracture (ICF7), Houston, Texas, 20-24 March 1989
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Brittle Fracture. Analysis of cracked plates and shells, and its application in engineering (C.T. Liu). Ductile Fracture. Effects of microstructure and stress-state on ductile fracture in metallic alloys ( J.F. Knott). Dynamic Fracture. The influence of crack tip plasticity in dynamic fracture (L.B. Freund). Fatigue. Propagation and non-propagation of small fatigue cracks (K. Tanaka, Y. Akiniwa). Creep and Environmental Fracture. Grain boundary sliding and creep fracture of metals under multiaxial stresses (W.D. Nix). Computational Fracture Mechanics. Computational fracture mechanics (H. Liebowitz). Damage Mechanics. Unified damage approach to crack initiation (J. Lemaitre). Mixed-mode Fracture. Mixed-mode fracture in concrete (A. Hillerborg). Fracture of Metallic Materials. Influence of prestraining and ageing on the fatigue properties of a dual phase sheet steel (H. Fredriksson, A. Melander). Fracture of Nonmetallic Materials. Sources of toughness in polymers (A.S. Argon). Composites and Failure of Interfaces. Damage and fracture of composite materials under cyclic loads (W.W. Stinchcomb). NDE and Experimental Techniques. Strength evaluation by ultrasonic methods (J.D. Achenbach). Fractography. Mathematical morphology and quantitative fractography (J.L. Chermant, M. Coster). Applications. Determination of ASME code requirements for BWR hydrotest temperature and PWR LTOP set-points using probabilistic fracture mechanics analysis (R.M. Gamble, T.J. Griesbach). Subject index. Author index.
Description
Held every four years, the International Congress on Fracture is the premier international forum for the exchange of ideas between scientists and engineers involved in producing and using materials resistant to fracture and fatigue. This major six-volume work which forms the proceedings of the Seventh International Congress on Fracture therefore provides the most comprehensive account available of the current status of research into fracture and fatigue, and the application of this knowledge to the design, fabrication and operation of materials and structures. As such, it will be an essential reference for materials scientists and mechanical, structural, aeronautical and design engineers with an interest in fracture and its prevention.
Readership
For materials scientists and mechanical, structural, aeronautical and design engineers with an interest in fracture and prevention.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 31st October 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294063
@qu:The papers selected represent the cream of current thinking on fracture mechanisms...invaluable for those who have a interest in fracture mechanics. @source:M+M
About the Editors
K. Salama Editor
D.M.R. Taplin Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Trinity College, University of Dublin, Dublin, Eire
P. Rama Rao Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Hyderabad, India
K. Ravi-Chandar Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, University of Texas, USA