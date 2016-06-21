Advances in Food Traceability Techniques and Technologies
1st Edition
Improving Quality Throughout the Food Chain
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Part One. Introduction to Food Traceability
- 1. What Is Food Traceability?
- 1. Introduction
- 2. What Is Meant by Traceability in the Food Industry
- 3. The Need to Incorporate New Technologies in Traceability Systems
- 4. Regulations and Legislation on Food Traceability
- 5. Effective Use of Food Traceability
- 6. Future Trends
- 2. Defining and Analyzing Traceability Systems in Food Supply Chains
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Traceability in Food Supply Chains
- 3. Food Supply Chain Mapping
- 4. Food Traceability System Architectures
- 5. Case Studies
- 6. Discussion and Conclusion
- 3. Problems and Implementation Hurdles in Food Traceability
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Principles of Traceability
- 3. Chain Traceability
- 4. Standardization of Information and Information Exchange in Various Links in the Chain
- 5. Different Drivers of Traceability
- 6. Problems and Implementation Hurdles in Food Traceability
- 7. Future Trends
- Part Two. Development of Methods, Devices, and Sensors for Food Traceability
- 4. Alphanumerical and Optical Coding Systems for Food Traceability
- 1. The State of the Art in Food Traceability
- 2. Perceived Problems and Demands
- 3. Potentials and Pitfalls
- 4. Current Trends
- 5. Conclusion
- 5. Radio-Frequency Identification Usage in Food Traceability
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Technology and Equipment for Radio-Frequency Identification
- 3. Advantages of Radio-Frequency Identification in Food Traceability
- 4. Constraints of Radio-Frequency Usage in Food Traceability
- 5. Examples and Applications of RFID in Food Supply Chains
- 6. Future Trends
- 6. The Use of Molecular Biology Techniques in Food Traceability
- 1. A Brief Introduction to Molecular Biology Techniques
- 2. Fish and Seafood Applications
- 3. Meat Applications
- 4. Milk Products
- 5. Cereals
- 6. Fruit and Vegetable Foodstuffs
- 7. Wine
- 8. Oils
- 9. Conclusions and Perspectives
- 7. Near Infrared Spectroscopy and Food Authenticity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Traceability and Authenticity
- 3. The Tools (Hardware and Software)
- 4. Examples and Applications
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- 8. The Use of ICP-MS in Food Traceability
- 1. A Brief Introduction to ICP-MS Technique
- 2. Classification Studies on Food
- 3. Where Do Elements Come From?
- 4. The Most Important Food Production Chains: Description and Case Studies
- 5. Conclusions
- 9. Future Technology in Tracing Animals on the Food Chain
- 1. General Introduction
- 2. Advances in Animal Tracing
- 3. Alternative and Future Technologies
- 4. Conclusions
- 10. Traceability Software for the Food Industry
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Traceability Software for the Consumer
- 3. Traceability Software for Suppliers
- 4. Future Trends
- Part Three. Legal Requirements and Regulation in Food Traceability
- 11. Real-Time Tracking and Remote Monitoring in Food Traceability
- 1. Introduction
- 2. How Can We Track and Monitor in Real Time?
- 3. Applications
- 4. Limitations and Challenges
- 5. Conclusions and Future Trends
- 12. Legal Requirements for Food Traceability in the European Union
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Background
- 3. The EU Food Legislation
- 4. Traceability in the EU Food Legislation
- 5. Consistency of the EU Body of Law Related to Traceability and Future Trends
- 6. Conclusions
- 13. Legal Requirements and Regulation for Food Traceability in the United States
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Current Legislation for Food Traceability in the United States
- 3. Pending Rules and Guidance
- 4. Future Trends and Business Governance in Traceability
- 5. Conclusion
- Part Four. Case Studies in Food Traceability
- 14. Effective Use of Food Traceability in Product Recall
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Product Recall
- 3. Traceability and Product Recall
- 4. Minimizing the Size of the Recall Through the Traceability System by the Reduction of the Dispersion and Root Cause Analysis
- 5. The Need of Internal Traceability in Addition to External Traceability
- 6. Use of Batch Traceability and Unitary Traceability in Recall Procedure
- 7. Conclusion and Perspectives
- 15. Analytical Approaches for the Evaluation of Food Protected Designation of Origin
- 1. Social and Law Frame of Protected Designation of Origin Labels
- 2. Analytical Methods for Food Protected Designation Authentication
- 3. Multivariate Statistics Applied to the Identification of Food Origin
- 4. Main Applications
- 5. Conclusions and Future Trends
- 16. Effective Use of Food Traceability in Cereal Grain Food Supply Chains
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Effective Use in Cereal Grain Traceability
- 3. Conclusions and Future Prospects
- 17. Effective Use of Food Traceability in Meat Supply Chains
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Perspectives on Traceability
- 3. Public and Private Sector Approaches to Meat Traceability
- 4. Consumer Demand for Meat Traceability
- 5. Conclusions
- 18. A Closed-Loop Traceability System to Improve Logistics Decisions in Food Supply Chains: A Case Study on Dairy Products
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Closed-Loop Traceability System: Methodology
- 3. Data Collection and Analysis
- 4. Conclusions and Further Research
- 19. Effective Use of Food Traceability in Animal Feed
- 1. Authentication and Traceability as a Key Factor for Feed Safety and Quality
- 2. Determination of Animal Species in Feed
- 3. Botanical Origin and Geographical Origin of Plant Raw Materials
- 4. Traceability of Genetically Modified Plants and Ingredients
- 5. Mycotoxins and Biological Contaminants in Animal Feed
- 6. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Index
Description
Advances in Food Traceability Techniques and Technologies: Improving Quality Throughout the Food Chain covers in detail a topic of great importance to both the food industry which is obliged to provide clear and accurate labeling of their products and the government and other organizations which are tasked with verification of claims of food quality and safety.
The traceability of food products is becoming ever more important as globalization continues to increase the complexity of food chains. Coverage in the book includes the wide range of technologies and techniques which have been utilized in the tracing of food products. In addition, the ways in which the misuse of food traceability will affect the quality of food is also covered throughout.
The first part of the book introduces the concept of traceability in the food industry, highlighting advantages of a robust traceability and the difficulties involved in implementing them. The second part looks at the technologies used to trace products, and the third section reviews the legal requirements for food traceability in the EU, the US, and the rest of the world.
The final section contains a number of case studies which evaluate how food traceability has been successfully implemented in various foods focusing on the quality of the food.
Key Features
- Provides a wide ranging overview of all recent advances in food traceability techniques and technologies
- Presents case studies covering when food traceability techniques have been applied to a range of food stuffs
- Covers the legal aspects of food traceability in the EU, the USA, and around the world
Readership
Professionals working in government/industry responsible for food traceability, as well as academics and researchers working in the field of developing food traceability testing equipment/techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 21st June 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003213
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081003107
About the Editors
Montserrat Espiñeira Editor
Montserrat Espiñeira studied essential and health biology and she completed her PhD in the University of Vigo. Her research works are focused in molecular biology: species identification, population studies, pathogen identification and detection, allergens, epigenetic studies. Since 2004, she has worked in ANFACO-CECOPESCA, a national scope private Technological Center, globally recognized, with more than 60 years giving technological and R&D services to companies of fish products transformation sector, aquaculture and similar companies. She manages the Molecular Biology Specialized Unit, the only laboratory accredited by ENAC with a List of Assays under accreditation (LEBA) for species identification. Moreover she is the responsible for the Life Sources, Aquaculture and managing its Traceability Division. Her latest research in this field is focused on molecular tools developed for control and prevention of several pathologies linked to fish farming and traceability control in alimentary sector.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher at the Research Department of Living Resources, Vigo, Spain
Francisco Santaclara Editor
Francisco J. Santaclara studied Biological Sciences in the Vigo University in 1998-2002. In 2008 he obtained the PhD in the same university. His research works are focused in fish and land animal species identification, pathogen identification and detection, allergens, all of them using molecular techniques based on DNA study.
He worked in the National Association of Sea and Fish Canned Food Producers- National Technical Center for Fishing Products) in the period 2003-2008, where he was the person in charge of the Molecular Biology and Biotechnology Unit. In the period 2010-2013 worked as researcher in the Food Biochemistry Group of the Institute of Marine Research belonging to the Spanish National Research Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher at the Research Department of Living Resources, Vigo, Spain