Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume 5
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume Five, takes a scientific look at the challenges, constraints and solutions necessary to maintain a healthy and accessible food supply in different communities. This ongoing series addresses a wide range of issues on food sustainability and security, exploring challenges related to protecting environmental resources while also meeting human nutritional requirements.
Key Features
- Contains expertise from leading contributors on the topics
- Covers a vast array of subjects relating to food security and sustainability
- Explores challenges related to protecting environmental resources while also meeting human nutritional requirements
Readership
Researchers in life sciences and social sciences as well as policymakers, food industry professionals, advisers, and more
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207116
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Marc J. Cohen
Marc J. Cohen is Senior Researcher at Oxfam America, currently working on aid effectiveness and agricultural development policy. He is part of the Aid and Development Finance Issues Team of Oxfam International's Even it Up Campaign. Previously, he focused on humanitarian policy and climate change, as well as evaluations of humanitarian advocacy. His academic training is in political science and development studies, and he received his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Before coming to Oxfam, Marc was a Research Fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) 1998-2008, and his long term research focus is global food security. Marc has carried out field research in Ethiopia, Haiti, Rwanda, Taiwan, Thailand, Uganda, and the USA. He has taught at American, George Washington, and Johns Hopkins Universities, as well as at the Universities of Florence and Oslo.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Oxfam America, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.