Advances in Food Security and Sustainability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207116

Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editor: Marc J. Cohen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207116
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 300
Description

Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume Five, takes a scientific look at the challenges, constraints and solutions necessary to maintain a healthy and accessible food supply in different communities. This ongoing series addresses a wide range of issues on food sustainability and security, exploring challenges related to protecting environmental resources while also meeting human nutritional requirements.

Key Features

  • Contains expertise from leading contributors on the topics
  • Covers a vast array of subjects relating to food security and sustainability
  • Explores challenges related to protecting environmental resources while also meeting human nutritional requirements

Readership

Researchers in life sciences and social sciences as well as policymakers, food industry professionals, advisers, and more

About the Editor

Marc J. Cohen

Marc J. Cohen is Senior Researcher at Oxfam America, currently working on aid effectiveness and agricultural development policy. He is part of the Aid and Development Finance Issues Team of Oxfam International's Even it Up Campaign. Previously, he focused on humanitarian policy and climate change, as well as evaluations of humanitarian advocacy. His academic training is in political science and development studies, and he received his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Before coming to Oxfam, Marc was a Research Fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) 1998-2008, and his long term research focus is global food security. Marc has carried out field research in Ethiopia, Haiti, Rwanda, Taiwan, Thailand, Uganda, and the USA. He has taught at American, George Washington, and Johns Hopkins Universities, as well as at the Universities of Florence and Oslo.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Researcher, Oxfam America, USA

