Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume 4

1. The evolution of Food Security Policy in Lao PDR: continuity and change in the era of the Sustainable Development Goals
John Armstrong
2. The potential, and limits, of agricultural intensification to improve the welfare of rural households in semi-arid areas
Dave Harris
3. Food system resilience and diversity (title tbc)
Helena Kahiluoto
4. A pliable pillar: how the social dimension of sustainability has been framed in UK public food policy
David Jonathan Barling and Rosalind Sharpe
5. Agricultural and Food Systems in the Mekong Region: Drivers of Transformation and Pathways of Change
Bob Doherty
6. Nutrition transition in India: overview of dietary patterns of nutritionally vulnerable groups (2000-2018)
Ahmed Raza
7. Ravaged landscapes, and climate vulnerability: The challenge in achieving food security in post-conflict Timor Leste
Gianna Bonis-Profumo and Jessica Fanzo
8. Leveraging agricultural biodiversity for better quality diets, highlighting Pacific Small Island Developing States
Barbara Burlingame
9. What drives nutrition policy reform? A comparative assessment of micronutrient policy change in Malawi, South Africa and Zambia
Sheryl Hendriks
Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume Four, takes a scientific look at the challenges, constraints and solutions necessary to maintain a healthy and accessible food supply in different communities. This ongoing series addresses a wide range of issues on food sustainability and security, with this release focusing on The Evolution of Food Security Policy in Lao PDR: Continuity and Change in the Era of the Sustainable Development Goals, Food System Resilience and Diversity, A Pliable Pillar: How the Social Dimension of Sustainability Has Been Framed in UK Public Food Policy, and much more.
David Barling Editor
Dr Barling is head of the Centre for Agriculture, Food and Environmental Management at the University of Hertfordshire. His research focuses on food policy, food security and sustainability, and the governance of the agri-food sector. He is co-author of Food Policy: integrating, health, environment and society (Oxford University Press, 2009) and co-editor of Ethical Traceability and Communicating Food (Springer, 2008). He has acted as an advisor and consultant to: UNEP, European Commission DG SANCO, European Parliament, UK Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit, the Scottish Government, and a number of other Governmental and non-governmental bodies. He is a trustee of Sustain the UK NGO alliance for better food and farming.
Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK
Jessica Fanzo Editor
Jessica Fanzo, Bloomberg Distinguished Associate Professor of Global Food and Agriculture Policy and Ethics; Director of the Global Food Ethics and Policy Program; Co-Chair of the Global Nutrition Report @GNReport; Berman Institute of Bioethics, School of Advanced International Studies and Bloomberg School of Public Health; Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA