Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume 3
1st Edition
1. A Food Systems perspective on food and nutrition security in Australia
Bill Bellotti
2. The potential, and limits, of agricultural intensification to improve the welfare of rural households in semi-arid areas
Dave Harris
3. Food supply chain fraud: the economic, environmental and social consequences
Louise Manning
4. UK policymaking institutions and their implications for integrated food policy
Kelly Parsons
5. The role and engagement of City Mayors in local food policy groups in England: comparing the cases of London and Bristol
Jessica Halliday
6. The Role of Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Obesity in Kenya
Simon Kimenju
7. Agriculture and Pollution: Sharing the Crowded Two-Way Street
Dave Gustafson
8. Food System Resilience Following Baltimore’s Riots
Haley Swartz
9. Agriculture and food systems for improved nutrition in sub-Saharan Africa
Hettie Schonfeldt
10. Ethical Considerations of Biofortified Crops: Ensuring Value and Sustainability for Public Health
Jessica Fanzo
Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume Three, takes a scientific look at the challenges, constraints and solutions necessary to maintain a healthy and accessible food supply in different communities. This ongoing series addresses a wide range of issues on food sustainability and security, exploring challenges related to protecting environmental resources while also meeting human nutritional requirements. Chapters included in this release include "A Food Systems perspective on food and nutrition security in Australia," "The potential, and limits, of agricultural intensification to improve the welfare of rural households in semi-arid areas," "Food supply chain fraud: the economic, environmental and social consequences" and much more.
- Contains expertise from leading contributions on the topics
- Covers a vast array of subjects relating to food security and sustainability
- Explores challenges related to protecting environmental resources while also meeting human nutritional requirements
Researchers in life sciences and social sciences as well as policymakers, food industry professionals, advisers, and more
No. of pages: 345
- 345
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128151983
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128151976
David Barling Serial Editor
Dr Barling is head of the Centre for Agriculture, Food and Environmental Management at the University of Hertfordshire. His research focuses on food policy, food security and sustainability, and the governance of the agri-food sector. He is co-author of Food Policy: integrating, health, environment and society (Oxford University Press, 2009) and co-editor of Ethical Traceability and Communicating Food (Springer, 2008). He has acted as an advisor and consultant to: UNEP, European Commission DG SANCO, European Parliament, UK Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit, the Scottish Government, and a number of other Governmental and non-governmental bodies. He is a trustee of Sustain the UK NGO alliance for better food and farming.
Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK
Jessica Fanzo Serial Editor
Jessica Fanzo, Bloomberg Distinguished Associate Professor of Global Food and Agriculture Policy and Ethics; Director of the Global Food Ethics and Policy Program; Co-Chair of the Global Nutrition Report @GNReport; Berman Institute of Bioethics, School of Advanced International Studies and Bloomberg School of Public Health; Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA