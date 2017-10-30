Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Fungi, Food Crops, and Biosecurity: Advances and Challenges
John A. Lucas
2. Connecting Agri-Export Productivism, Sustainability, and Domestic Food Security via the Metabolic Rift: The Case of the Republic of Ireland
Colin Sage and Tara Kenny
3. Public Policy and the Construction of New Markets to Family Farms: Analyzing the Case of School Meals in São Paulo, Brazil
Walter Belik and Armando Fornazier
4. Addressing Food Security Vulnerabilities Through Urban Food Policy Alliances: The Case of the Sustainable Food Cities Network in the UK
Ana Moragues-Faus
5. The Environmental, Social, and Market Sustainability of Sugar
Tim Lang, Victoria Schoen, Kawther Hashem, Lucy McDonald, Jennifer Parker and Anna Savelyeva
6. Sustainability Performance of Food Chains: Linking Biodiversity and Nutritional Value in the Italian Wheat to Bread Chain
Francesca Galli and Gianluca Brunori
7. Food Security and the Sustainability of GMOs in the United States and the European Union
Gerard Breeman, Sarah Giest and Dovilė Rimkutė
Description
Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume Two takes a scientific look at the challenges, constraints and solutions necessary to maintain a healthy and accessible food supply in different communities around the world. Topics covered in this new volume include the Management of major fungal diseases for sustainable oilseed rape crop production in the UK, Public Policy and the Construction of New Markets to Family Farms: Analyzing the Case of School Meals in São Paulo, Brazil, The environmental, social and market sustainability of sugar, and Sustainability performance of food chains: linking biodiversity and nutritional value in the Italian wheat to bread chain.
This ongoing series addresses a wide range of issues on the principles and practices of food sustainability and security, exploring challenges related to protecting environmental resources while also meeting human nutritional requirements.
Key Features
- Contains expertise from leading contributions on the topics
- Covers a vast array of subjects relating to food security and sustainability
- Explores challenges related to protecting environmental resources while also meeting human nutritional requirements
Readership
Researchers in life sciences and social sciences as well as policymakers, food industry professionals, advisers, and more
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 30th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130803
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130797
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
David Barling Serial Editor
Dr Barling is head of the Centre for Agriculture, Food and Environmental Management at the University of Hertfordshire. His research focuses on food policy, food security and sustainability, and the governance of the agri-food sector. He is co-author of Food Policy: integrating, health, environment and society (Oxford University Press, 2009) and co-editor of Ethical Traceability and Communicating Food (Springer, 2008). He has acted as an advisor and consultant to: UNEP, European Commission DG SANCO, European Parliament, UK Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit, the Scottish Government, and a number of other Governmental and non-governmental bodies. He is a trustee of Sustain the UK NGO alliance for better food and farming.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK