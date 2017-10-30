Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume 2

Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume Two takes a scientific look at the challenges, constraints and solutions necessary to maintain a healthy and accessible food supply in different communities around the world. Topics covered in this new volume include the Management of major fungal diseases for sustainable oilseed rape crop production in the UK, Public Policy and the Construction of New Markets to Family Farms: Analyzing the Case of School Meals in São Paulo, Brazil, The environmental, social and market sustainability of sugar, and Sustainability performance of food chains: linking biodiversity and nutritional value in the Italian wheat to bread chain.

This ongoing series addresses a wide range of issues on the principles and practices of food sustainability and security, exploring challenges related to protecting environmental resources while also meeting human nutritional requirements.