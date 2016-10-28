Advances in Food Security and Sustainability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128098639, 9780128098646

Advances in Food Security and Sustainability, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: David Barling
eBook ISBN: 9780128098646
Paperback ISBN: 9780128098639
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 2016
Page Count: 178
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One: Advances in Food Security and Sustainability in South Africa
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Advances in Policy Responses
    • 3 Advances in Private Sector Responses
    • 4 Civil Society Advances
    • 5 Conclusions and Recommendations
  • Chapter Two: Analyzing the Adoption of Technology, Yield Gaps, and Profitability of Major Foodgrain Crops in West Bengal
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Problem Statement and Methodology
    • 3 Results and Discussion
    • 4 Summary
  • Chapter Three: Potential of Public Purchases as Markets for Family Farming: An Analysis of Brazilian School Feeding Program Between 2011 and 2014
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Challenges of Connecting School Feeding and Family Farming: Notes From the International Debate and Brazilian Experience
    • 3 Overview of Family Farming Participation in School Feeding in Brazil
    • 4 The Participation of Family Farming in School Meals Supply: A Regional Reading
    • 5 Participation of Family Farming According to the Volume of Funds Transferred by FNDE to Municipalities
    • 6 Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter Four: UK Horticulture Production and National Dietary Guidelines: Meeting the Gap
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The Public Health Evidence
    • 3 Current Dietary Guidance
    • 4 UK Purchases, Production, and Trade in Fruit and Vegetables
    • 5 The Status of Horticulture Within the UK Agricultural Sector
    • 6 Questions Arising and Policy Options
    • 7 Conclusions: Implications for Academics and Civil Society
  • Chapter Five: Governing in a Postpolitical Era: Civil Society Participation for Improved Food Security Governance
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Governing in a Postpolitical Era
    • 3 Participation Is Political
    • 4 The Case of the Reformed CFS
    • 5 How Meaningful Participation Challenges the Postpolitical Condition
    • 6 Conclusion
  • Index

Description

Advances in Food Security and Sustainability takes a scientific look at the challenges, constraints, and solutions necessary to maintain a healthy and accessible food supply in different communities around the world. The series addresses a wide range of issues related to the principles and practices of food sustainability and security, exploring challenges related to protecting environmental resources while meeting human nutritional requirements.

Key Features

  • Contains expertise from leading contributions on the topics discussed
  • Covers a vast array of subjects relating to food security and sustainability

Readership

Researchers in life sciences and social sciences as well as policymakers, food industry professionals, advisers, and more

About the Serial Editors

David Barling Serial Editor

Dr Barling is head of the Centre for Agriculture, Food and Environmental Management at the University of Hertfordshire. His research focuses on food policy, food security and sustainability, and the governance of the agri-food sector. He is co-author of Food Policy: integrating, health, environment and society (Oxford University Press, 2009) and co-editor of Ethical Traceability and Communicating Food (Springer, 2008). He has acted as an advisor and consultant to: UNEP, European Commission DG SANCO, European Parliament, UK Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit, the Scottish Government, and a number of other Governmental and non-governmental bodies. He is a trustee of Sustain the UK NGO alliance for better food and farming.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK

