Advances in Food Research, Volume 28
1st Edition
Serial Editors: C.O. Chichester E. M. Mrak G.F. Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780080567730
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1982
Page Count: 408
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th November 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080567730
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
C.O. Chichester Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island
E. M. Mrak Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, California
G.F. Stewart Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.