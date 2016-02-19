Advances in Food Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120164226, 9780080567679

Advances in Food Research, Volume 22

1st Edition

Serial Editors: C.O. Chichester E. M. Mrak G.F. Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780080567679
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 365
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
171.00
145.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
365
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080567679

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

C.O. Chichester Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island

E. M. Mrak Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, California

G.F. Stewart Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.