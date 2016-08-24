Advances in Food Authenticity Testing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- 1. Introduction
- Part One. Advances in Methods for Food Authenticity Testing
- 2. Advances in DNA Fingerprinting for Food Authenticity Testing
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Scientific Background of DNA Fingerprinting and Its Applications
- 2.3. The Methodology of DNA Fingerprinting
- 2.4. DNA Fingerprinting for Authenticity Testing of Rice Varieties
- 2.5. Meat Traceability
- 2.6. Future Trends
- 3. Advances in Ultraviolet and Visible Light Spectroscopy for Food Authenticity Testing
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Fundamentals of Ultraviolet and Visible Light Spectroscopy in Food Analysis
- 3.3. Application of UV–VIS Spectroscopy for Authentication of Foodstuffs
- 3.4. Suitable Foodstuffs for Testing Using Ultraviolet and Visible Light Spectroscopy Analysis
- 3.5. Case Study: Wine Authentication
- 4. Advances in Infrared Spectroscopy for Food Authenticity Testing
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Vibrational Spectroscopy as a Screening Method
- 4.3. Chemometrics in Vibrational Spectroscopy
- 4.4. Screening Capabilities of Vibrational Spectroscopy to Detect Adulteration in Foods
- 4.5. The Future of Vibrational Spectroscopy in Food Authentication: Portable and Handheld Technology
- Sources of Further Information
- 5. Advances in Fluorescence Emission Spectroscopy for Food Authenticity Testing
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. What Adulterations Can Fluorescence Emission Spectroscopy Be Used to Detect?
- 5.3. Applications of Fluorescence Emission Spectroscopy for Food Authentication – Examples
- 5.4. Future Trends
- 6. Advances in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy for Food Authenticity Testing
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Methodologies in Food Analysis
- 6.3. Sample Preparation for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Analysis
- 6.4. Spectral Assignment and Quantitative Analysis
- 6.5. Adulterations Detected by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
- 6.6. Future Trends
- 7. Advances in Mass Spectrometry for Food Authenticity Testing: An Omics Perspective
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Process of Using Mass Spectrometry in the Analysis of Food
- 7.3. Mass Spectrometry-Based Approaches for Food Authenticity Testing and Adulteration Detection
- 7.4. Future Trends
- 8. Advances in Electronic Noses and Tongues for Food Authenticity Testing
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Electronic Nose
- 8.3. Electronic Tongue
- 8.4. Application of Electronic Nose and Tongue in Food Authenticity Studies
- 8.5. Conclusions
- 9. Advances in Isotopic Analysis for Food Authenticity Testing
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Measurements, Instrumentation, and Applications
- 9.3. Case Studies
- 9.4. Conclusion and Future Trends
- Sources of Further Information
- Abbreviations
- 10. Advances in Chromatographic Techniques for Food Authenticity Testing
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Process of Using Chromatographic Techniques in the Analysis of Food
- 10.3. Adulterations Which can be Detected by Using Chromatographic Techniques
- 10.4. Foodstuffs Suitable for Testing Using Chromatographic Techniques
- 10.5. Case Studies
- 10.6. Future Trends
- Sources of Further Information
- 11. Advances in Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies for Food Authenticity Testing
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Process of Using PCR Technologies in the Analysis of Food
- 11.3. Application of PCR Technologies to Detect Adulteration
- 11.4. Case Studies
- 11.5. Future Trends
- Sources of Further Information and Conclusions
- 12. Advances in Differential Scanning Calorimetry for Food Authenticity Testing
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Uses of Differential Scanning Calorimetry in the Analysis of Foods
- 12.3. Uses of Differential Scanning Calorimetry in Food Authenticity Testing
- 12.4. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Sources of Further Information
- Part Two. Advances in Authenticity Testing
- 13. Advances in Authenticity Testing of Geographical Origin of Food Products
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Techniques for Analyzing Isotopes
- 13.3. Techniques for Analyzing Elements
- 13.4. Separation Techniques for Compositional Analysis
- 13.5. (Semi-)Nondestructive Techniques
- 13.6. Other Techniques
- 13.7. Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations of Analytical Equipment
- List of Abbreviations of (Multivariate) Statistical Analysis
- 14. Advances in Authenticity Testing for Meat Speciation
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Protein-Based Methods
- 14.3. DNA-Based Methods
- 14.4. Spectroscopic Methods
- 14.5. Final Remarks
- 15. Advances in Authenticity Testing for Fish Speciation
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Methods Used in Fish Speciation
- 15.3. Case Studies
- 15.4. Future Trends
- Sources of Further Information
- 16. Authentication of Cereals and Cereal Products
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Application of NIR and MIR Spectroscopy to Cereal Grain Authentication
- 16.3. Concluding Remarks
- Part Three. Advances in Authenticity Testing for Food Adulteration
- 17. Advances in Testing for Adulteration and Authenticity of Dairy Products
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Types of Dairy Product Adulteration and Nonauthenticity
- 17.3. Chemical Methods to Combat Nonauthenticity
- 17.4. Spectroscopic Methods to Determine Adulteration
- 17.5. Future Developments
- 18. Advances in the Identification of Adulterated Cereals and Cereal Products
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Legislation
- 18.3. Methodology for Phenotyping and Geography
- 18.4. Melamine
- 18.5. Durum
- 18.6. Basmati
- 18.7. Wheat Gluten as an Adulterant
- 18.8. Application of Using NIR Technology for Mixtures of Nonwaxy (Conventional) and Waxy Wheat
- 18.9. Conclusion
- Sources of Further Information
- 19. Advances in the Identification of Adulterated Vegetable Oils
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Authenticity Testing of Adulterated Vegetable Oils, Including Case Studies
- 19.3. Conclusions and Future Trends
- 20. Advances in the Identification of Genetically Modified Foods
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Processes Used for Identification of Genetically Modified Foods
- 20.3. Case Studies
- 20.4. Future Trends
- Sources of Further Information
- 21. Advances in the Detection of the Adulteration of Alcoholic Beverages Including Unrecorded Alcohol
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Processes Used in the Detection of Alcoholic Beverage Adulteration
- 21.3. Case Studies
- 21.4. Future Trends
- Sources of Further Information
- 22. Advances in Adulteration and Authenticity Testing of Herbs and Spices
- 22.1. Introduction
- 22.2. Uses of Spices and Herbs
- 22.3. Adulterants in Spices and Herbs
- 22.4. Techniques for Adulterant Detection
- 22.5. Future Perspectives and Conclusions
- 23. Tradition Meets High Tech for Authenticity Testing of Fruit Juices
- 23.1. Introduction
- 23.2. Overview of Methods Applied in Standard Control
- 23.3. Conventional Methods
- 23.4. Overview of Modern Techniques
- 23.5. Case Study Combining Different Methods
- 23.6. Importance of Databases and Documentation
- 23.7. Outlook
- 24. Advances in Testing for Adulteration of Food Supplements
- 24.1. Introduction
- 24.2. Adulteration of Food Supplements
- 24.3. Methods of Adulterant Detection
- 24.4. Global Agencies and Authorities Responsible for Drug and Food Supplement Safety
- 24.5. Future Perspectives
- 25. Chemometrics for Food Authenticity Applications
- 25.1. Introduction
- 25.2. Multivariate Data Analysis
- 26. Advances in Testing for Adulteration in Honey
- 26.1. Introduction
- 26.2. Processes Used in Identification of Adulteration in Honey
- 26.3. Outlook
- Index
Description
Advances in Food Authenticity Testing covers a topic that is of great importance to both the food industry whose responsibility it is to provide clear and accurate labeling of their products and maintain food safety and the government agencies and organizations that are tasked with the verification of claims of food authenticity.
The adulteration of foods with cheaper alternatives has a long history, but the analytical techniques which can be implemented to test for these are ever advancing.
The book covers the wide range of methods and techniques utilized in the testing of food authenticity, including new implementations and processes. The first part of the book examines, in detail, the scientific basis and the process of how these techniques are used, while other sections highlight specific examples of the use of these techniques in the testing of various foods.
Written by experts in both academia and industry, the book provides the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of this important and rapidly progressing field.
Key Features
- Covers a topic that is of great importance to both the food industry and the governmental agencies tasked with verifying the safety and authenticity of food products
- Presents a wide range of methods and techniques utilized in the testing of food authenticity, including new implementations and processes
- Highlights specific examples of the use of the emerging techniques and testing strategies for various foods
Readership
Professionals working in government/industry responsible for food authenticity testing as well as academics and researchers working in the field of developing food authenticity testing equipment/techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 798
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 24th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002339
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081002209
About the Editors
Gerard Downey Editor
Gerard Downey is a member of the Food Chemistry and Technology Department at the Ashtown Food Research Centre of Teagasc, Ireland’s Agriculture and Food Development Agency. He also holds the post of Adjunct Full Professor in the School of Agriculture, Food and Veterinary Science at University College Dublin, is a Fellow of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) and the holder of the 2006 Tomas Hirschfeld Award for Outstanding Achievements in Near Infrared Spectroscopy. He has been active in the application of vibrational spectroscopy to food authenticity and adulteration studies for over 20 years and has participated in many EU-funded projects on this topic.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor at Teagasc Food Research Centre, Ireland