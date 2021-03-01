Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 95
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Nutrigenomic modulation of inflammation and its related diseases through food and dietary bioactive compounds
M. Battino
2. Preparation, Structural Characteristics and Physiological Property of Resistant Starch
Zhongkai Zhou
3. Novel and emerging prebiotics: advances and opportunities
Ligia R. Rodrigues
4. Utilisation of smart dry aging as a tool to improve meat quality. Impact on nutritional value of meat
Carlos Alvarez García
5. Impact of nitrite reduction on the aroma of fermented meat products
Monica Flores
6. Strategies to limit meat wastage: focus on meat discoloration
Ranjith Ramanathan and Melvin C. Hunt
7. DNA-based authentication of seafood
Rosalee S. Hellberg
8. Quality aspects of European virgin olive oils registered as PDOs/PGIs with emphasis on nutrient and non-nutrient bioactives
Maria Z. Tsimidou and Aspasia Mastralexi
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 95 provides information on nutrients in foods and how to avoid their deficiency in the diet. Topics covered include nutrigenomic modulation of inflammation and its related diseases through food and dietary bioactive compounds, preparation, structural characteristics and physiological property of resistant starch, emerging prebiotics, utilization of smart dry aging as a tool to improve meat quality, impact of nitrite reduction on the aroma of fermented meat product, strategies to limit meat wastage, DNA-based authentication of seafood, quality aspects of European virgin olive oils registered as PDOs/PGIs with emphasis on nutrient and non-nutrient bioactives, and much more.
The series provides the latest advances on the identification and characterization of emerging bioactive compounds with putative health benefits, as well as up-to-date information on food science, including raw materials, production, processing, distribution and consumption.
Key Features
- Contains contributions that have been carefully selected based on their vast experience and expertise on the subject
- Includes updated, in-depth and critical discussions of available information, giving the reader a unique opportunity to learn
- Encompasses a broad view of the topics at hand
Readership
Scientists involved in R&D related with food science and nutrition but also with food quality and safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128215203
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Fidel Toldra
Fidel Toldra holds a PhD in Chemistry (1984) and is Research Professor at the Instituto de Agroquimica y Tecnologia de Alimentos (CSIC) located in Paterna (Valencia, Spain) where he leaders the group on Biochemistry, technology and innovation of meat and meat products. He was a Fulbright postdoctoral scholar at Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana, 1985-86) and visiting scientist at the University of Wisconsin (Madison, Wisconsin, 1991 and 1995), and the Institute of Food Research (Bristol, UK, 1987). Prof. Toldra has filed 11 patents, published over 285 manuscripts in scientific journals and >125 chapters of books. He holds in 2017 an h index of 49. His research interests are focused on food biochemistry and the development of new analytical methodologies, focusing on the improvement of quality, safety, nutrition and health of foods of animal origin, especially meat and meat products. Prof. Toldra is the European Editor of Trends in Food Science and Technology (2005-current) and Associate Editor of Meat Science (2014-current); he was Editor-in-Chief of Current Nutrition & Food Science and section Editor of the Journal of Muscle Foods. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Food Chemistry, Current Opinion in Food Science, Journal of Food Engineering, Food Analytical Methods, Journal of Food and Nutrition Research, Recent Patents in Agriculture, Food and Nutrition, The Open Nutrition Journal, Food Science & Nutrition, International Journal of Molecular Sciences and Food Science & Human Wellness. He has edited/Co-edited more than 40 books for known publishers (CRC Press, Springer, Wiley-Blackwell, Academic Press and Elsevier). He is one of the 3 Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Food and Health, published in September 2015 by Academic Press/Elsevier. Prof. Toldra has received the Iber Award on Food and Cardiovascular Diseases, the 2001 Danone Institute Award in Food, Nutrition and Health, the 2002 International Prize for Meat Science and Technology given by the International Meat Secretariat, the 2002 GEA award on R+D activity in agro-food, the 2010 Distinguished Research Award and the 2014 Meat processing Award, both of the American Meat Science Association and the 2015 Dupont Science Award. He is a Fellow of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFOST) and a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). Prof. Toldra served at Panels on Food Additives and on Flavorings, enzymes, processing aids and food contact materials of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA, 2003-15) and Chairman of the Working groups on Irradiation (2009-10), Processing Aids (2011-14) and Enzymes (2010-15). In 2008-09 he joined the FAO/WHO group of experts to evaluate chlorine-based disinfectants in the processing of foods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science, Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology, Valencia, Spain
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.