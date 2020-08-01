Advances in Food and Nutrition Research , Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Drying, a relevant unit operation in the manufacture of foods and nutritional products
Críspulo Gallegos
2. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in edible oils and fatty foods: occurrence, formation, analysis, change, and control
Shimin Wu
3. Food allergens: characterization, molecular properties and clinical implications
Beatriz Cabanillas
4. Design, quality, safety and efficacy of extensively hydrolysed formula for Management of cow’s milk protein allergy: what are the challenges?
Sophie Nutten
5. Bioactive compounds in bee honey
Suelen Avila
6. Physiological relevance of food antioxidants
Vural Gökmen
7. Protection of natural antioxidants against Low-density Lipoprotein Oxidation
Ryszard Amarowicz
8. Nutrition and the aging retina: A comprehensive review of the relationship between nutrients and their role in age-related macular degeneration and retina disease prevention
Miyoung Suh
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 93 provides updated knowledge about nutrients in foods and how to avoid their deficiency, especially for those essential nutrients that should be present in the diet to reduce disease risk and optimize health. Specific topics covered in this new release include Drying, a relevant unit operation in the manufacture of foods and nutritional products, Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in edible oils and fatty foods: occurrence, formation, analysis, change, and control, Food allergens: characterization, molecular properties and clinical implications, Design, quality, safety and efficacy of extensively hydrolysed formula for Management of cow’s milk protein allergy: what are the challenges?, Bioactive compounds in bee honey, Physiological relevance of food antioxidants, Protection of natural antioxidants against Low-density Lipoprotein Oxidation, Nutrition and the aging retina: A comprehensive review of the relationship between nutrients and their role in age-related macular degeneration and retina disease prevention
The series provides the latest advances on the identification and characterization of emerging bioactive compounds with putative health benefits, as well as up-to-date information on food science, including raw materials, production, processing, distribution and consumption.
- Contains contributions that have been carefully selected based on their vast experience and expertise on the subject
- Includes updated, in-depth, and critical discussions of available information, giving the reader a unique opportunity to learn
- Encompasses a broad view of the topics at hand
Scientists involved in R&D related with food science and nutrition but also with food quality and safety
Fidel Toldra Editor
Fidel Toldra holds a PhD in Chemistry (1984) and is Research Professor at the Instituto de Agroquimica y Tecnologia de Alimentos (CSIC) located in Paterna (Valencia, Spain) where he leaders the group on Biochemistry, technology and innovation of meat and meat products. He was a Fulbright postdoctoral scholar at Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana, 1985-86) and visiting scientist at the University of Wisconsin (Madison, Wisconsin, 1991 and 1995), and the Institute of Food Research (Bristol, UK, 1987). Prof. Toldra has filed 11 patents, published over 285 manuscripts in scientific journals and >125 chapters of books. He holds in 2017 an h index of 49. His research interests are focused on food biochemistry and the development of new analytical methodologies, focusing on the improvement of quality, safety, nutrition and health of foods of animal origin, especially meat and meat products. Prof. Toldra is the European Editor of Trends in Food Science and Technology (2005-current) and Associate Editor of Meat Science (2014-current); he was Editor-in-Chief of Current Nutrition & Food Science and section Editor of the Journal of Muscle Foods. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Food Chemistry, Current Opinion in Food Science, Journal of Food Engineering, Food Analytical Methods, Journal of Food and Nutrition Research, Recent Patents in Agriculture, Food and Nutrition, The Open Nutrition Journal, Food Science & Nutrition, International Journal of Molecular Sciences and Food Science & Human Wellness. He has edited/Co-edited more than 40 books for known publishers (CRC Press, Springer, Wiley-Blackwell, Academic Press and Elsevier). He is one of the 3 Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Food and Health, published in September 2015 by Academic Press/Elsevier. Prof. Toldra has received the Iber Award on Food and Cardiovascular Diseases, the 2001 Danone Institute Award in Food, Nutrition and Health, the 2002 International Prize for Meat Science and Technology given by the International Meat Secretariat, the 2002 GEA award on R+D activity in agro-food, the 2010 Distinguished Research Award and the 2014 Meat processing Award, both of the American Meat Science Association and the 2015 Dupont Science Award. He is a Fellow of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFOST) and a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). Prof. Toldra served at Panels on Food Additives and on Flavorings, enzymes, processing aids and food contact materials of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA, 2003-15) and Chairman of the Working groups on Irradiation (2009-10), Processing Aids (2011-14) and Enzymes (2010-15). In 2008-09 he joined the FAO/WHO group of experts to evaluate chlorine-based disinfectants in the processing of foods.
