Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 85
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Egg Protein-Derived Bioactive Peptides: Preparation, Efficacy, and Absorption
Wang Liao, Forough Jahandideh, Hongbing Fan, Myoungjin Son, and Jianping Wu
1. Introduction
2. Preparation of Bioactive Peptides From Egg Proteins
3. Bioactivities of Egg Protein-Derived Peptides
4. GI Digestion and Absorption of Egg Protein-Derived Bioactive Peptides
5. Scale-Up Production of Bioactive Peptides From Egg Proteins
6. Conclusion
References
Further Reading
2. Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Fatty Liver Disease in Children
Claudia Della Corte, Salvatore Iasevoli, Andrea Dello Strologo, Mariateresa Sanseviero, and Valerio Nobili
1. Introduction
2. Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids
3. “Metabolic” Effects of PUFA
4. NAFLD Pathogenesis
5. Therapeutic Strategies for Pediatric NAFLD
6. Conclusions
References
3. Characterization of the Degree of Food Processing in Relation With Its Health Potential and Effects
Anthony Fardet
1. Introduction: The Four Nutritional Transitions
2. Food Processing and Chronic Disease Risks
3. Food Processing and Food Health Potential
4. Food Processing and Ranking of Foods
5. Food Processing: Holistic vs Reductionist Approaches
6. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
4. Impact of Unit Operations From Farm to Fork on Microbial Safety and Quality of Foods
Verônica O. Alvarenga, Fernanda B. Campagnollo, Leonardo do Prado-Silva, Claudia N. Horita, Magdevis Y.R. Caturla, Eliene P.R. Pereira, Aline Crucello, and Anderson S. Sant’Ana
1. Introduction
2. Microbial Ecology—Methods and Relevance for Food Safety and Spoilage
3. Unit Operations—Basic Definitions
4. On-Factory Unit Operations and Their Impacts on Microbial Ecology of Foods
5. Distribution and Consumer Practices: Impact on Microbial Safety and Quality of Foods
6. Concluding Remarks
References
Further Reading
5. New Trends in the Uses of Yeasts in Oenology
A. Querol, R. P>erez-Torrado, J. Alonso-del-Real, R. Minebois, J. Stribny, B.M. Oliveira, and E. Barrio
1. Introduction
2. Species of the Genus Saccharomyces Relevant in Wine Fermentation
3. New Demands of the Oenological Sector: The Role of the Yeasts
4. Application of Nonconventional Yeasts to Solve the Current Winemaking Demands
5. Conclusions
References
6. Producing Powders Containing Active Dry Probiotics With the Aid of Spray Drying
Nan Fu, Song Huang, Jie Xiao, and Xiao Dong Chen
1. Introduction
2. Probiotics: Taxonomy, Application, and the Next Generation
3. Spray Drying: Modern Understanding of the Process
4. Scientific Investigations on How to Preserve Probiotics Through Encapsulation/Formulation: Single Droplet Tests
5. Investigations Using Lab, Pilot, and Production-Scale Dryers
6. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
7. Affinity Biosensors for Detection of Mycotoxins in Food
Gennady Evtugyn, Veronika Subjakova, Sopio Melikishvili, and Tibor Hianik
1. Introduction
2. Mycotoxins and Conventional Analytical Methods for Their Detection in Food
3. Antibodies and DNA Aptamers as Receptors for Mycotoxin Recognition
4. Biosensors for Mycotoxin Detection
5. Conclusion and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 85, provides updated knowledge on nutrients in foods and how to avoid their deficiency, especially the essential nutrients that should be present in the diet to reduce disease risk and optimize health. The book provides the latest advances on the identification and characterization of emerging bioactive compounds with putative health benefits. Readers will find up-to-date information on food science, including raw materials, production, processing, distribution and consumption, with an emphasis on nutritional benefits and health effects.
New sections in the updated volume include discussions on the biological and biomedical applications of egg peptides, omega-3 fatty acids and liver diseases in children, the characterization of the degree of food processing in relation to health, the impact of unit operations from farm to fork on microbial safety and quality of foods, new trends in the uses of yeasts in oenology, and more.
Key Features
- Presents contributions and the expertise and reputation of leaders in nutrition
- Includes updated and in-depth critical discussions of available information, giving readers a unique opportunity to learn
- Provides high-quality illustrations (with a high percentage in color) that give additional value
Readership
Scientists involved in R+D related to food science and nutrition but also to food quality and safety. Technical staff at quality control and R+D departments in food industry and private laboratories
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 2nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155158
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128150894
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Fidel Toldra Serial Editor
Fidel Toldra holds a PhD in Chemistry (1984) and is Research Professor at the Instituto de Agroquimica y Tecnologia de Alimentos (CSIC) located in Paterna (Valencia, Spain) where he leaders the group on Biochemistry, technology and innovation of meat and meat products. He was a Fulbright postdoctoral scholar at Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana, 1985-86) and visiting scientist at the University of Wisconsin (Madison, Wisconsin, 1991 and 1995), and the Institute of Food Research (Bristol, UK, 1987). Prof. Toldra has filed 11 patents, published over 285 manuscripts in scientific journals and >125 chapters of books. He holds in 2017 an h index of 49. His research interests are focused on food biochemistry and the development of new analytical methodologies, focusing on the improvement of quality, safety, nutrition and health of foods of animal origin, especially meat and meat products. Prof. Toldra is the European Editor of Trends in Food Science and Technology (2005-current) and Associate Editor of Meat Science (2014-current); he was Editor-in-Chief of Current Nutrition & Food Science and section Editor of the Journal of Muscle Foods. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Food Chemistry, Current Opinion in Food Science, Journal of Food Engineering, Food Analytical Methods, Journal of Food and Nutrition Research, Recent Patents in Agriculture, Food and Nutrition, The Open Nutrition Journal, Food Science & Nutrition, International Journal of Molecular Sciences and Food Science & Human Wellness. He has edited/Co-edited more than 40 books for known publishers (CRC Press, Springer, Wiley-Blackwell, Academic Press and Elsevier). He is one of the 3 Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Food and Health, published in September 2015 by Academic Press/Elsevier. Prof. Toldra has received the Iber Award on Food and Cardiovascular Diseases, the 2001 Danone Institute Award in Food, Nutrition and Health, the 2002 International Prize for Meat Science and Technology given by the International Meat Secretariat, the 2002 GEA award on R+D activity in agro-food, the 2010 Distinguished Research Award and the 2014 Meat processing Award, both of the American Meat Science Association and the 2015 Dupont Science Award. He is a Fellow of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFOST) and a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). Prof. Toldra served at Panels on Food Additives and on Flavorings, enzymes, processing aids and food contact materials of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA, 2003-15) and Chairman of the Working groups on Irradiation (2009-10), Processing Aids (2011-14) and Enzymes (2010-15). In 2008-09 he joined the FAO/WHO group of experts to evaluate chlorine-based disinfectants in the processing of foods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science, Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology, Valencia, Spain