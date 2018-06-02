Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 85

1. Egg Protein-Derived Bioactive Peptides: Preparation, Efficacy, and Absorption

Wang Liao, Forough Jahandideh, Hongbing Fan, Myoungjin Son, and Jianping Wu

1. Introduction

2. Preparation of Bioactive Peptides From Egg Proteins

3. Bioactivities of Egg Protein-Derived Peptides

4. GI Digestion and Absorption of Egg Protein-Derived Bioactive Peptides

5. Scale-Up Production of Bioactive Peptides From Egg Proteins

6. Conclusion

References

Further Reading

2. Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Fatty Liver Disease in Children

Claudia Della Corte, Salvatore Iasevoli, Andrea Dello Strologo, Mariateresa Sanseviero, and Valerio Nobili

1. Introduction

2. Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

3. “Metabolic” Effects of PUFA

4. NAFLD Pathogenesis

5. Therapeutic Strategies for Pediatric NAFLD

6. Conclusions

References

3. Characterization of the Degree of Food Processing in Relation With Its Health Potential and Effects

Anthony Fardet

1. Introduction: The Four Nutritional Transitions

2. Food Processing and Chronic Disease Risks

3. Food Processing and Food Health Potential

4. Food Processing and Ranking of Foods

5. Food Processing: Holistic vs Reductionist Approaches

6. Conclusions and Perspectives

References

4. Impact of Unit Operations From Farm to Fork on Microbial Safety and Quality of Foods

Verônica O. Alvarenga, Fernanda B. Campagnollo, Leonardo do Prado-Silva, Claudia N. Horita, Magdevis Y.R. Caturla, Eliene P.R. Pereira, Aline Crucello, and Anderson S. Sant’Ana

1. Introduction

2. Microbial Ecology—Methods and Relevance for Food Safety and Spoilage

3. Unit Operations—Basic Definitions

4. On-Factory Unit Operations and Their Impacts on Microbial Ecology of Foods

5. Distribution and Consumer Practices: Impact on Microbial Safety and Quality of Foods

6. Concluding Remarks

References

Further Reading

5. New Trends in the Uses of Yeasts in Oenology

A. Querol, R. P>erez-Torrado, J. Alonso-del-Real, R. Minebois, J. Stribny, B.M. Oliveira, and E. Barrio

1. Introduction

2. Species of the Genus Saccharomyces Relevant in Wine Fermentation

3. New Demands of the Oenological Sector: The Role of the Yeasts

4. Application of Nonconventional Yeasts to Solve the Current Winemaking Demands

5. Conclusions

References

6. Producing Powders Containing Active Dry Probiotics With the Aid of Spray Drying

Nan Fu, Song Huang, Jie Xiao, and Xiao Dong Chen

1. Introduction

2. Probiotics: Taxonomy, Application, and the Next Generation

3. Spray Drying: Modern Understanding of the Process

4. Scientific Investigations on How to Preserve Probiotics Through Encapsulation/Formulation: Single Droplet Tests

5. Investigations Using Lab, Pilot, and Production-Scale Dryers

6. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

7. Affinity Biosensors for Detection of Mycotoxins in Food

Gennady Evtugyn, Veronika Subjakova, Sopio Melikishvili, and Tibor Hianik

1. Introduction

2. Mycotoxins and Conventional Analytical Methods for Their Detection in Food

3. Antibodies and DNA Aptamers as Receptors for Mycotoxin Recognition

4. Biosensors for Mycotoxin Detection

5. Conclusion and Future Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Further Reading