Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Ethyl Cellulose Oleogels: Structure, Rheology, and Nutritional Properties
A.J. Gravelle and A.G. Marangoni
- 1. Alternative Strategies for Structuring Edible Oils: A Brief Overview
- 2. EC: Structure and Physical Properties
- 3. Gelation Properties of EC
- 4. Manufacturing Considerations for EC Oleogels
- 5. Influence of Small Molecules and Solvent Quality
- 6. EC–Hybrid Oleogelator Systems
- 7. Applications of EC Oleogels in Food Systems
- 8. Conclusion and Outlook
- References
2. Novel Biosensors for the Rapid Detection of Toxicants in Foods
Georgia-Paraskevi Nikoleli, Dimitrios P. Nikolelis, Christina G. Siontorou, Stephanos Karapetis, and Theo Varzakas
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Electrochemical Biosensors
- 3. Piezoelectric Biosensors
- 4. Enzymatic Biosensors
- 5. Antibody-Based Biosensors
- 6. Ion Channel Switch- and Lipid Film-Based Biosensors
- 7. Oligonucleotide and Nucleic Acid-Based Biosensors
- 8. Tissue, Microorganisms, Organelles, and Cell-Based Biosensors
- 9. Nanotechnology and Nanofabrication Applications in Chemical Sensing
- 10. Molecularly Imprinted Polymer (MIPs)-Based Biosensors
- 11. Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC) and Microfluidic Technology
- 12. Water-Soluble Vitamin and Drug Residue Determination
- 13. Optical Biosensors in Food Safety and Control
- 14. Conclusions and Future Trends
- References
3. Polyphenols and Their Interactions With Other Dietary Compounds: Implications for Human Health
Nevena Kardum and Maria Glibetic
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Phenolic Compounds as Part of the Optimal Diet
- 3. Bioavailability of Phenolic Compounds: Determinant of Health-Promoting Effects
- 4. Interactions of Polyphenols With Other Compounds in Food Matrix
- 5. Interactions of Polyphenols With Macronutrients: Effects on Metabolism and Absorption
- 6. Interactions of Polyphenols With Other Dietary Compounds: Beneficial Effects on Human Health
- 7. Intestinal Microbiota and Its Role in Polyphenols–Macronutrient Interactions
- 8. Concluding Remarks
- References
4. Structural Basis of Bioactivity of Food Peptides in Promoting Metabolic Health
Shixiang Yao, Dominic Agyei, and Chibuike C. Udenigwe
- 1. Brief Overview
- 2. Chemistry Underlying the Roles of Food-Derived Peptides
- in Antihypertension
- 3. Chemistry Underlying the Roles of Food-Derived Peptides
- in Hypolipidemic Effect
- 4. Chemistry Underlying the Roles of Food-Derived Peptides in Glycemic Regulation
- 5. Chemistry Underlying the Roles of Food-Derived Peptides in Controlling Oxidative Stress
- 6. Conclusion and Future Directions
- References
- Further Reading
5. Effects of β-Alanine Supplementation on Carnosine Elevation and Physiological Performance
Jay R. Hoffman, Alyssa Varanoske, and Jeffrey R. Stout
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Physiological Roles of Carnosine
- 3. Kinetics of β-Alanine Ingestion
- 4. Dose–Response for β-Alanine Ingestion and Muscle Carnosine Synthesis
- 5. Carnosine Washout
- 6. Ergogenic Properties of β-Alanine Supplementation
- 7. Additional Physiological Effects of β-Alanine Supplementation
- 8. Safety
- 9. Summary
- References
6. Effect of Ultrasound Technology on Food and Nutritional Quality
Kumari S. Ojha, Brijesh K. Tiwari, and Colm P. O’Donnell
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Principle and Mechanism of Ultrasound Technology
- 3. Ultrasound Applications
- 4. Conclusions
- References
7. Modern Procedures for Removal of Hazardous Compounds From Foods
Peter Šimko
- 1. General Introduction
- 2. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
- 3. General Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Further Reading
8. Bioactive Potential of Andean Fruits, Seeds, and Tubers
David Campos, Rosana Chirinos, Lena Gálvez Ranilla, and Romina Pedreschi
- 1. Biodiversity of the Andes
- 2. Fruits
- 3. Seeds/Andean Grains
- 4. Tubers and Roots
- 5. Conclusions
- References
- Further Reading
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 84 provides updated knowledge on nutrients in foods and how to avoid their deficiency, especially the essential nutrients that should be present in the diet to reduce disease risk and optimize health. The book provides the latest advances on the identification and characterization of emerging bioactive compounds with putative health benefits. Readers will find up-to-date information on food science, including raw materials, production, processing, distribution and consumption, with an emphasis on nutritional benefits and health effects.
Specific sections in this new release include discussions on ethylcellulose oleogels, novel biosensors for the rapid detection of toxicants in foods, polyphenols and their interactions with other dietary compounds- implications for human health, protein hydrolysates and hypolipidemia, the effects of B-alanine supplementation on carnosine elevation and physiological performance, the effect of ultrasound technology on food and nutritional quality, modern procedures for removal of hazardous compounds from foods, the bioactive potential of Andean and Amazonian fruits, seeds and tubers, and more.
Key Features
- Presents contributions and the expertise and reputation of leaders in nutrition
- Includes updated and in-depth critical discussions of available information, giving readers a unique opportunity to learn
- Provides high-quality illustrations (with a high percentage in color) that give additional value
Readership
Scientists involved in R+D related with food science and nutrition but also with food quality and safety. Technical staff at quality control and R+D departments in food industry and private laboratories. It can also be a useful book for University Professors and PhD and Master students at the University or for Consultants and professionals in Government (i.e.- officers at USDA, FDA, FSIS, FAO, WHO, EFSA)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128149911
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128149904
About the Serial Editors
Fidel Toldra Serial Editor
Fidel Toldra holds a PhD in Chemistry (1984) and is Research Professor at the Instituto de Agroquimica y Tecnologia de Alimentos (CSIC) located in Paterna (Valencia, Spain) where he leaders the group on Biochemistry, technology and innovation of meat and meat products. He was a Fulbright postdoctoral scholar at Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana, 1985-86) and visiting scientist at the University of Wisconsin (Madison, Wisconsin, 1991 and 1995), and the Institute of Food Research (Bristol, UK, 1987). Prof. Toldra has filed 11 patents, published over 285 manuscripts in scientific journals and >125 chapters of books. He holds in 2017 an h index of 49. His research interests are focused on food biochemistry and the development of new analytical methodologies, focusing on the improvement of quality, safety, nutrition and health of foods of animal origin, especially meat and meat products. Prof. Toldra is the European Editor of Trends in Food Science and Technology (2005-current) and Associate Editor of Meat Science (2014-current); he was Editor-in-Chief of Current Nutrition & Food Science and section Editor of the Journal of Muscle Foods. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Food Chemistry, Current Opinion in Food Science, Journal of Food Engineering, Food Analytical Methods, Journal of Food and Nutrition Research, Recent Patents in Agriculture, Food and Nutrition, The Open Nutrition Journal, Food Science & Nutrition, International Journal of Molecular Sciences and Food Science & Human Wellness. He has edited/Co-edited more than 40 books for known publishers (CRC Press, Springer, Wiley-Blackwell, Academic Press and Elsevier). He is one of the 3 Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Food and Health, published in September 2015 by Academic Press/Elsevier. Prof. Toldra has received the Iber Award on Food and Cardiovascular Diseases, the 2001 Danone Institute Award in Food, Nutrition and Health, the 2002 International Prize for Meat Science and Technology given by the International Meat Secretariat, the 2002 GEA award on R+D activity in agro-food, the 2010 Distinguished Research Award and the 2014 Meat processing Award, both of the American Meat Science Association and the 2015 Dupont Science Award. He is a Fellow of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFOST) and a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). Prof. Toldra served at Panels on Food Additives and on Flavorings, enzymes, processing aids and food contact materials of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA, 2003-15) and Chairman of the Working groups on Irradiation (2009-10), Processing Aids (2011-14) and Enzymes (2010-15). In 2008-09 he joined the FAO/WHO group of experts to evaluate chlorine-based disinfectants in the processing of foods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science, Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology, Valencia, Spain